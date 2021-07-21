Cepton Marks Rapid Growth With New Corporate Headquarters

Leading Silicon Valley based lidar company celebrates fifth anniversary and landmark automotive win

Cepton Technologies, Inc. (“Cepton” or the “Company”), a leading provider of state-of-the-art, intelligent, lidar-based solutions, announced today the relocation of the Company’s corporate headquarters in San Jose, California to accommodate its ongoing expansion. The relocation comes as Cepton celebrates its fifth anniversary and landmark business success, including the recently announced largest ADAS lidar series production award in the industry.

Cepton's new headquarters at 399 W Trimble Road, San Jose, California. © Cepton Technologies, Inc.

The new headquarters, located at 399 W Trimble Road in San Jose, California, provides more than double the footprint of the Company’s previous headquarters. It includes 92,000 square feet of mixed-use space for research and development, manufacturing and testing as well as corporate offices. The relocation is the culmination of continual hiring since early 2020, with a 65% increase in team size as the Company ramped up innovation and product development to serve a fast-growing global customer base across automotive and smart infrastructure markets.

Cepton’s new office building is less than two miles from its old one, but the move marks a remarkable leap that the Company has taken in recent years. Cepton was founded in 2016 in Silicon Valley with a vision to commercialize high performance, high quality and cost-effective lidar solutions for mass-market applications. To date, the Company has launched four generations of award-winning lidar sensors powered by its unique, patented MMT® architecture. In addition, Cepton has also developed two generations of lidar perception software that enables world class intelligent 3D perception solutions across various applications.

In addition to its landmark ADAS series production award, Cepton has built a wide and growing partner network worldwide including Tier 1s, development partners, channel partners and system integrators to deliver revolutionary lidar-based solutions for markets ranging from automotive (ADAS and AV), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrials.

“When I co-founded Cepton five years ago, I wouldn’t have imagined us growing so fast and achieving so many impressive milestones within such a short time,” said Dr. Mark McCord, CTO and co-founder of Cepton. “The business success we achieved has motivated us to further advance our lidar innovation. I am very proud that we have built one of the best lidar teams in the industry, but our thirst for talent will never cease. With the new headquarters, we’re ready to welcome more aspiring professionals who share our vision of making lidar an essential sensor in every vehicle and smart system.”

CEO and co-founder Dr. Jun Pei added: “The Cepton team has done amazing work over the past five years in proliferating our lidar technology and winning the largest ADAS lidar program in the automotive industry. The new office building is in some ways a reward for everyone at Cepton who has worked so hard to make our success possible. I cannot wait to welcome customers and partners to our new headquarters.”

Cepton is one of the world’s leading providers of state-of-the-art, intelligent, lidar-based solutions for a range of markets such as automotive (ADAS/AV), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton’s patented MMT®-based lidar technology enables reliable, scalable and cost-effective solutions that deliver long range, high resolution 3D perception for smart applications.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with over two decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, USA, with a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, China and India, to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

