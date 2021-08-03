Log in
Cerebral Therapeutics, Inc. : Names Guy Anthony as Chief Financial Officer

08/03/2021 | 10:16am EDT
Cerebral Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for neurological disease, has appointed Guy Anthony as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Anthony has more than 18 years of start-up CFO experience, primarily in life sciences, focused on fund raising, strategy, M&A and organizational growth. Prior to Cerebral Therapeutics, his life science CFO engagements included InCarda Therapeutics, Viz.ai, Relievant Medsystems, Medicalis (acquired by Siemens) and Stentor (acquired by Philips). Other CFO engagements included Touch of Modern, Brandcast, Solaicx (acquired by MEMC) and Quellan (acquired by Intersil). Mr. Anthony’s career foundation was established at Intel finance spanning 22 years across Intel Capital, M&A and Controllership. Mr. Anthony holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“Guy’s extensive executive experience establishing and developing financial strategy and discipline for life science start-up companies will be of great value to Cerebral Therapeutics as it launches its Phase 2b trial of CT-010 for refractory epilepsy and builds out its site-specific drug pipeline for patients with serious illnesses of the central nervous system,” said Dan Abrams, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Cerebral Therapeutics.

“I’m honored to become Cerebral Therapeutics’ CFO at such a key time, and I look forward to working with Dan and the strong management team to bring landmark medication treatments to patient groups with substantial unmet need,” Mr. Anthony said.

About Cerebral Therapeutics, Inc.

Cerebral Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with severe refractory epilepsy and other neurological diseases. Founded by experts in the fields of neurology, neurosurgery, and drug delivery, Cerebral Therapeutics is pioneering the development of drug-device combination therapies that enable precise targeted delivery to the central nervous system. The goal of this novel approach is to maximize efficacy while greatly reducing systemic drug exposure and enhancing drug regimen compliance. Cerebral Therapeutics’ intracerebroventricular infusion therapy may offer a more efficacious and reliable approach to treating neurological diseases for which oral medications are not able to achieve adequate control and/or are limited by systemic toxicities.


