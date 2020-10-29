Log in
Ceres Holographics Partners with TQ Technology to Develop Projection Systems Supporting Holographic-Enabled Display Solutions

10/29/2020 | 06:20pm EDT

St Andrews, Scotland, and Tainan, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2020) - Ceres Holographics an innovative developer of thin-film Holographic Optical Elements (HOEs) for next-generation transparent display (TD) and augmented reality head-up-display (AR-HUD) solutions, today announced a partnership with lighting and projector expert TQ Technology to develop projection systems to illuminate its display solutions. The partnership leverages TQ Technology's extensive experience working with Texas Instruments DLP® technology which is a key element in Ceres' solution for in-plane displays of information on any type of transparent surface.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • The solution enables cost-effective transparent display solutions with scalable HOE technology for the automotive sector.
  • The projectors minimize the total form factor and package size to less than one liter in volume.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/67153_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Ceres
Founded in 2009, in St. Andrews, Scotland, Ceres Holographics uses its proprietary technology to design, digitally master, and replicate next-generation Holographic Optical Elements (HOEs) for new transparent display (TD) and augmented reality heads up display (HUD) systems. With extensive knowledge of holographic photopolymer films and in-house expertise in photonics and light-guiding, Ceres works with partners and customers to deliver optical systems with precision-engineered, thin-film HOEs enabling mass-market applications in automotive, transportation, aerospace, and wearable technology.
###

Contacts:

Toni Sottak
+1 408-876-4418
toni@wiredislandpr.com

Graeme Gordon
+44 (0)1334 230 564
Graeme.Gordon@ceresholographics.com

Source: Ceres

Distributed by: Reportable, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67153

© Newsfilecorp 2020

