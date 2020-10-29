Ceres Holographics Partners with TQ Technology to Develop Projection Systems Supporting Holographic-Enabled Display Solutions

St Andrews, Scotland, and Tainan, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2020) - Ceres Holographics an innovative developer of thin-film Holographic Optical Elements (HOEs) for next-generation transparent display (TD) and augmented reality head-up-display (AR-HUD) solutions, today announced a partnership with lighting and projector expert TQ Technology to develop projection systems to illuminate its display solutions. The partnership leverages TQ Technology's extensive experience working with Texas Instruments DLP® technology which is a key element in Ceres' solution for in-plane displays of information on any type of transparent surface.

Key Takeaways:

The solution enables cost-effective transparent display solutions with scalable HOE technology for the automotive sector.

The projectors minimize the total form factor and package size to less than one liter in volume.

About Ceres

Founded in 2009, in St. Andrews, Scotland, Ceres Holographics uses its proprietary technology to design, digitally master, and replicate next-generation Holographic Optical Elements (HOEs) for new transparent display (TD) and augmented reality heads up display (HUD) systems. With extensive knowledge of holographic photopolymer films and in-house expertise in photonics and light-guiding, Ceres works with partners and customers to deliver optical systems with precision-engineered, thin-film HOEs enabling mass-market applications in automotive, transportation, aerospace, and wearable technology.

