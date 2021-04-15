Certis USA : Names Chris Judd Global VP Marketing

Certis USA today announced that marketing expert Chris Judd has joined the Certis leadership team as Global Vice President of Marketing.

Judd previously held marketing roles within BASF and Novozymes where he led global growth and asset management in bringing new products to market and evaluating existing assets for maximum value proposition.

As Certis cements its legacy leadership position in the fast-growing biologicals industry, a dedicated leadership position and expertise in product marketing is key to continuing to meet the needs of customers and channel partners, both with existing products and a robust innovation pipeline.

“At Certis USA, we are proud of our broad product portfolio and the solutions that it provides for growers who need to protect their crops,” says Amy O’Shea, Certis President & CEO. “With the addition of Chris’s expertise in marketing, we will be able to provide even more answers to growers across a variety of crop categories and position our continued innovation to address customers’ future needs even more quickly.”

Judd will begin his role at Certis immediately and will be based in the Columbia, Md. headquarters.

“Biological solutions are increasingly becoming more integral to growers who need more tools than ever to protect their crops, their investments and their livelihoods,” says Judd. “Being able to bring my experience to Certis to help them manage the products they already have and the innovation they have pioneered over two decades is an honor. I am glad to be able to serve growers and the global food supply chain in this way.”

About Certis USA

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Certis USA is a leading manufacturer, innovative developer, and marketer, of a comprehensive line of distinctive and proven biopesticide products sold in over 50 countries today for use in specialty agricultural, horticultural and the home and garden markets. Certis products provide essential solutions by meeting the challenges faced by today’s growers around the globe. For more information about Certis, visit CertisUSA.com and follow the company on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

