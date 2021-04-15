Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Certis USA : Names Chris Judd Global VP Marketing

04/15/2021 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Certis USA today announced that marketing expert Chris Judd has joined the Certis leadership team as Global Vice President of Marketing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415005136/en/

Certis USA today announced that marketing expert Chris Judd has joined the Certis leadership team as Global Vice President of Marketing. (Photo: Business Wire)

Certis USA today announced that marketing expert Chris Judd has joined the Certis leadership team as Global Vice President of Marketing. (Photo: Business Wire)

Judd previously held marketing roles within BASF and Novozymes where he led global growth and asset management in bringing new products to market and evaluating existing assets for maximum value proposition.

As Certis cements its legacy leadership position in the fast-growing biologicals industry, a dedicated leadership position and expertise in product marketing is key to continuing to meet the needs of customers and channel partners, both with existing products and a robust innovation pipeline.

“At Certis USA, we are proud of our broad product portfolio and the solutions that it provides for growers who need to protect their crops,” says Amy O’Shea, Certis President & CEO. “With the addition of Chris’s expertise in marketing, we will be able to provide even more answers to growers across a variety of crop categories and position our continued innovation to address customers’ future needs even more quickly.”

Judd will begin his role at Certis immediately and will be based in the Columbia, Md. headquarters.

“Biological solutions are increasingly becoming more integral to growers who need more tools than ever to protect their crops, their investments and their livelihoods,” says Judd. “Being able to bring my experience to Certis to help them manage the products they already have and the innovation they have pioneered over two decades is an honor. I am glad to be able to serve growers and the global food supply chain in this way.”

About Certis USA

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Certis USA is a leading manufacturer, innovative developer, and marketer, of a comprehensive line of distinctive and proven biopesticide products sold in over 50 countries today for use in specialty agricultural, horticultural and the home and garden markets. Certis products provide essential solutions by meeting the challenges faced by today’s growers around the globe. For more information about Certis, visit CertisUSA.com and follow the company on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:30aSEARCH MINERALS  : Announces 2021 Rare Earth Element Exploration Program in Labrador
AQ
09:30aON APRIL 16 (FRIDAY) FROM 19 : 00 to 23:00, some services may be down for maintenance
PU
09:30aALLISON TRANSMISSION  : Equipped Hyundai County Bus Records Growth of 19 percent Year Over Year in Jeju-do
PU
09:30aRenasant Announces 2021 First Quarter Webcast and Conference Call Information
GL
09:30aVerizon Business expands 5G Business Internet to 21 more U.S. cities
GL
09:30aPAVmed Chairman & CEO Lishan Aklog, M.D. named Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEO by Healthcare Technology Report
GL
09:30aTaglich Brothers Initiates Coverage of ME2C Environmental
GL
09:30aUpdate global tech industries group, inc. updates warrant distribution information
GL
09:29aCLEANSPARK, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:29aINVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO  : Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Cathie Wood's Ark buys into Coinbase, sells some Tesla stock
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Crypto flagship Coinbase jumps 11% after stormy Nasdaq debut
3DOW JONES 30 : Wall St. ends mixed; Coinbase surges in debut
4Wall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings
5KOSS CORPORATION : KOSS : GameStop leads 'meme stocks' higher, snaps seven-day losing streak

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ