Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CesiumAstro, Inc. Partners With the U.S. Department of Defense to Launch On-Orbit Active Phased Array Satellite Testbed for Global Users

08/26/2021 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CesiumAstro Inc. today announces a key milestone in its collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit; CesiumAstro’s first two spacecraft have been successfully integrated as secondary payloads onto the Atlas V rocket which will deliver NASA’s Landsat 9 to orbit next month.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005009/en/

Figure 1: (a) Final preparation of one of Cesium Mission 1's spacecraft and (b) installation into a CubeSat dispenser on the secondary payload ring. (Source: CesiumAstro)

Figure 1: (a) Final preparation of one of Cesium Mission 1's spacecraft and (b) installation into a CubeSat dispenser on the secondary payload ring. (Source: CesiumAstro)

CesiumAstro is set to launch Cesium Mission 1 (CM1), a two-satellite on-orbit testbed that allows both commercial and defense customers to run experiments using its active electronically steerable array (AESA) communications and crosslink communications payloads. Consisting of two 6U CubeSats, this mission will enable Low Earth Orbit (LEO) experimentation from September 2021 through 2026. CM1 is the first of several planned technology demonstration missions showcasing CesiumAstro’s leading-edge communications payloads.

CesiumAstro is partnering with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to demonstrate a reduced-latency direct downlink to tactical ground terminals as one of several planned commercial and defense experiments. DIU, a US Department of Defense (DoD) organization, partners with leading commercial enterprises across the country to adopt and scale technologies that help solve critically important challenges. DIU selected CesiumAstro as one of the latest additions to its distinguished cohort of companies demonstrating excellence and creating rich, inventive solutions in a variety of critical areas from autonomy and AI to human systems, cyber, space, and connectivity.

“DIU is cultivating a rich environment for innovation and partnership,” said Shey Sabripour, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CesiumAstro. “This collaboration allows CesiumAstro to showcase the benefits of our scalable software-defined AESA technology in support of future DoD missions.”

Multiple experiments are planned on CM1 with partners across both commercial and government sectors. The communications payloads featured on CM1 are available for sale as standard and customizable products for both satellite and airborne missions.

Interested in partnering? Learn more about CesiumAstro’s product solutions: https://www.cesiumastro.com/products

Join the countdown to Cesium Mission 1 (CM1) and track the company’s journey here.

About CesiumAstro

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CesiumAstro builds high-throughput, software-defined phased array communication payloads for airborne and in-orbit platforms. Cesium’s full-stack, multi-mission hardware and software products enable a range of commercial and defense objectives. For more information, visit: https://www.cesiumastro.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:03aMODEL NO. : Launches Model No. : Environments to Design and Produce Furnishings for B2B Clients
BU
09:03aCAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS : Announces Partnership with AMI Strategies
BU
09:03aSARCOS ROBOTICS : Conducts First Field Demonstrations of Guardian® XT™ Industrial Robotic Avatar System
BU
09:03aAvantax Completes Acquisition of Headquarters Advisory Group, LLC
GL
09:03aBANYAN WATER : Releases 2021 W.A.T.E.R. Report Analyzing Costly Water Mismanagement and Historic Droughts
BU
09:03aCarrot Health Joins 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies
GL
09:03aARGYLE WELCOMES MORTGAGE INDUSTRY LUMINARIES TO ADVISORY BOARD : FinLocker CEO and Former Fannie Mae Executive Henry Cason and Former KPMG Mortgage and Fannie Mae Executive David Coleman
BU
09:03aGIRLS INC. OF SAN DIEGO RECOGNIZES DONNA DEBERRY, SAUNDRA PELLETIER AND SUPERVISOR NORA VARGAS AT INAUGURAL SHE LEADS : Strong, Smart and Bold Women of San Diego event
PR
09:03aQUERY.AI : Disrupts Conventional Security Operations Thinking with Latest Platform Release
BU
09:03aClark County School District Partners with R-Zero to Deploy Landmark Rollout of Hospital-Grade UV-C Technology, Protecting over 320,000 Students
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Deutsche fund arm faces US probe over sustainable investments
2Gold falls as dollar inches higher, caution ahead of Jackson Hole
3PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : 2021 Interm Results Presentation
4DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : publishes half-year results for 2021
5Fed's Powell likely to give few hints on bond-buying taper timeline

HOT NEWS