Ceska Narodni Banka : M. Mora – Economic outlook for the Czech Republic

Economic outlook for the Czech Republic
Marek Mora
Deputy Governor
Czech National Bank
Virtual Client Meeting
Deutsche Bank Prague, 25 November 2020
Annual GDP growth structure
(annual percentage changes; contributions in percentage points; seasonally adjusted)
-
The Czech economy was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and related containment measures
-
GDP annual growth will be negative till 1Q 2021
-
Only government consumption will make a positive contribution to GDP growth in 2020
-
The other components will resume positive contributions next year
Selected indicators in levels
(CZK billions; constant prices; seasonally adjusted)
|
GDP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Household consumption
|
|
|
|
|
1350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
650
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
630
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
610
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
590
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
570
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
550
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I/16
|
I/17
|
I/18
|
I/19
|
I/20
|
I/21
|
I/22
|
I/16
|
I/17
|
I/18
|
I/19
|
I/20
|
I/21
|
I/22
|
Gross capital formation
|
|
|
|
|
Exports of goods and services
|
|
|
|
380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
360
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
340
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
320
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
280
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I/16
|
I/17
|
I/18
|
I/19
|
I/20
|
I/21
|
I/22
|
I/16
|
I/17
|
I/18
|
I/19
|
I/20
|
I/21
|
I/22
-
Despite a recovery in household consumption and exports, the economy will not converge to its pre-crisis level until the end of 2022
-
The second wave will primarily affect domestic demand - most of all private investment activity
-
All depends on the course of the pandemic!
Impact of pandemic into gross value added
(changes in level in %; impacts in pp; Feb. 2020=100)
-
Anti-epidemicmeasures of the 2nd wave will hit trade and services the hardest, while manufacturing will be hit less than in spring 2020
-
The adverse effects of the 2nd wave will have dissipated by mid-2021 and the sectors affected will return to the August 2020 level
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 16:30:07 UTC