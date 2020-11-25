Log in
Ceska Narodni Banka : M. Mora – Economic outlook for the Czech Republic

11/25/2020 | 11:31am EST
Economic outlook for the Czech Republic

Marek Mora

Deputy Governor

Czech National Bank

Virtual Client Meeting

Deutsche Bank Prague, 25 November 2020

Annual GDP growth structure

(annual percentage changes; contributions in percentage points; seasonally adjusted)

  • The Czech economy was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and related containment measures
  • GDP annual growth will be negative till 1Q 2021
  • Only government consumption will make a positive contribution to GDP growth in 2020
  • The other components will resume positive contributions next year

2

Selected indicators in levels

(CZK billions; constant prices; seasonally adjusted)

GDP

Household consumption

1350

650

1300

630

610

1250

590

1200

570

1150

550

I/16

I/17

I/18

I/19

I/20

I/21

I/22

I/16

I/17

I/18

I/19

I/20

I/21

I/22

Gross capital formation

Exports of goods and services

380

1200

360

1100

340

1000

320

900

300

800

280

700

I/16

I/17

I/18

I/19

I/20

I/21

I/22

I/16

I/17

I/18

I/19

I/20

I/21

I/22

  • Despite a recovery in household consumption and exports, the economy will not converge to its pre-crisis level until the end of 2022
  • The second wave will primarily affect domestic demand - most of all private investment activity
  • All depends on the course of the pandemic!

3

Impact of pandemic into gross value added

(changes in level in %; impacts in pp; Feb. 2020=100)

  • Anti-epidemicmeasures of the 2nd wave will hit trade and services the hardest, while manufacturing will be hit less than in spring 2020
  • The adverse effects of the 2nd wave will have dissipated by mid-2021 and the sectors affected will return to the August 2020 level

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 16:30:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
