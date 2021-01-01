Ceska Narodni Banka : The CNB's ten-day balance sheet in new form

The CNB's ten-day balance sheet in new form
Share
On 1 January 2021, the Czech National Bank will start to publish the results of its ten-day balance sheet using the OBIEE presentation tool, which allows users to compare selected balance sheets, download data, display charts or graphically present selected balance sheet items.
The CNB's previous, already published ten-day balance sheets will be available in OBIEE format from the same date.
Disclaimer
Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 01 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2021 07:37:06 UTC