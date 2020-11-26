Ceska Narodni Banka : Update of Financial Stability Report 2019/2020

Financial stability in November 2020

The Czech financial sector maintained high resilience to adverse shocks even during the coronavirus pandemic.

The government's stabilisation and support programmes provided liquidity to the real economy and prevented a precipitous wave of credit defaults.

The CNB's measures stabilised the debt service of the real sectors and supported the smooth operation of the financial markets.

In view of the continuing pandemic, it must be expected that the income of many households and corporations will fall markedly. This will have a sizeable effect on their solvency and, in turn, the results of financial institutions.

The banking sector will record a rise in credit risk costs connected with the October termination of the statutory loan moratorium, the gradual phase-out of stabilisation measures and weakened economic activity in the Czech Republic and abroad.