Ceska Narodni Banka : Update of Financial Stability Report 2019/2020

CNB press conference on the results of the autumn meeting on financial stability issues
Jiří Rusnok, Governor
Jan Frait, Executive Director, Financial Stability Department
26 November 2020
Contents
-
Aggregate assessment of risks and overview of CNB's main measures
-
Assessment of selected risks
Financial stability in November 2020
-
The Czech financial sector maintained high resilience to adverse shocks even during the coronavirus pandemic.
-
-
The government's stabilisation and support programmes provided liquidity to the real economy and prevented a precipitous wave of credit defaults.
-
The CNB's measures stabilised the debt service of the real sectors and supported the smooth operation of the financial markets.
-
In view of the continuing pandemic, it must be expected that the income of many households and corporations will fall markedly. This will have a sizeable effect on their solvency and, in turn, the results of financial institutions.
-
The banking sector will record a rise in credit risk costs connected with the October termination of the statutory loan moratorium, the gradual phase-out of stabilisation measures and weakened economic activity in the Czech Republic and abroad.
-
Together with a high degree of uncertainty regarding future developments, this will require banks and other financial institutions to act very prudently in managing capital and in their dividend policies.
3
Credit risk in banking sector
-
The government's stabilising measures and the flexibility of the accounting framework are reducing the materialisation of credit risk.
-
-
Loan impairment losses remain low compared with the global financial crisis.
-
Credit risk costs in the Czech Republic are among the lowest in the EU.
Comparison of cost of risk across the EU, end June 2020
|
(bp, annualized)
|
|
|
|
|
(pb)
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
150
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
-40
|
|
|
|
|
-40
|
0
|
08/05
|
08/08
|
08/11
|
08/14
|
08/17
|
08/20
|
GR IE HU CY RO BG ES HR MT SI LV PL DK PT IT SK AT NL BE FR CZ EE DE FI LT SE LU
|
|
Impairment/total assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
