Ceterus Named to List of Fastest-Growing Companies in S.C. for the Second Year in a Row

CHARLESTON, SC, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceterus, a done-for-you accounting firm, has been named one of the 40 fastest-growing companies in South Carolina for 2020 by SC Biz News for the second year in a row.

“Amid the unknown that is 2020, we are thrilled to know this: our purpose. We exist to support small business entrepreneurs and we have been able to support their needs while growing our business. We are honored to receive this award alongside other champion businesses in South Carolina.” - Levi Morehouse, Founder and CEO

Twenty large companies and 20 small companies have been named to the statewide list presented annually by SC Biz News. This honor recognizes the state’s fastest-growing companies based on both dollar and percentage increases in revenue from 2018-2019.

In order to qualify for the Roaring Twenties designation, companies must have a physical presence in South Carolina and be a for-profit entity or a nonprofit organization.

Company size was determined by gross revenue: A small company was considered as having $10 million and under in revenue. Large companies were classified as having over $10 million in revenue. Small companies must have had revenues of at least $500,000 each year for the years 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Profiles of the winning companies will be published in the winter issue of SCBIZ magazine. The winners will be honored with a virtual event on October 15th.

About Ceterus:

Ceterus is an automated accounting and benchmarked reporting solution built to empower franchisees, small business entrepreneurs, and industry-focused CPA firms. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Charleston, SC, Ceterus takes an innovative approach to accounting using technology backed by professionals to provide time-saving and insightful solutions. For more information, visit http://www.ceterus.com/industries.

