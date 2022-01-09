Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chad Skills Development for Youth Employability Project - P164297

01/09/2022 | 01:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The development objective of Skills Development for Youth Employability Project aims to improve access to skills training and labor market outcomes for project beneficiaries, and strengthen the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector in Chad. This project has four components. 1) The first component, Expanding Access to Skills through Improved Technical and Vocational Education, aims to improve access to and quality of training...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 08 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 06:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03aUK minister says reduced COVID isolation period would help workers
RE
03:56aPhilippines reports record daily coronavirus cases
RE
03:09aKazakhstan says 'strategic facilities' under guard after unrest
RE
02:56aRussia says it's 'disappointed' by U.S. signals before Geneva talks
RE
02:55aKazakhstan says 'strategic facilities' under guard after unrest
RE
02:45aAbout 200 dead in attacks in northwest Nigeria, residents say
RE
02:20aAmazon files new legal challenges in dispute with Future Group-sources
RE
01:58aLA-Scaling-Up Participatory Sustainable Forest Management - P130222
PU
01:58aChad Skills Development for Youth Employability Project - P164297
PU
01:58aRural Corridors and Biodiversity - P114294
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon files new legal challenges in dispute with Future Group-sources
2MDxHealth : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of ADSs in the..
3Russia says it's 'disappointed' by U.S. signals before Geneva talks
4RUSSIA SAYS 'DISAPPOINTED' BY SIGNALS FROM THE US AND BRUSSELS AHEAD OF..
5China reports 165 new COVID-19 cases for Jan 8, Omicron cases reported ..

HOT NEWS