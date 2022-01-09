Chad Skills Development for Youth Employability Project - P164297

The development objective of Skills Development for Youth Employability Project aims to improve access to skills training and labor market outcomes for project beneficiaries, and strengthen the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector in Chad. This project has four components. 1) The first component, Expanding Access to Skills through Improved Technical and Vocational Education, aims to improve access to and quality of training...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

