Chad Statistical Development - P159434

The development objective of the Statistical Development Project for Chad is to strengthen the capacity of the national statistics institute to collect, process, and disseminate data with improved quality, frequency, and timeliness. The project comprises of three components. The first component, strengthening institutional capacity and developing human resources (HR), will strengthen National Institute of Statistical, Economic, and Demographic Studies...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

