Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chad rebels halt peace-building talks with interim military authorities

07/16/2022 | 02:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Macron meets Sahel region heads of states, in Paris

N'DJAMENA (Reuters) - Chad rebels said on Saturday they would suspend their participation in talks with the government, a move that raises doubt about their involvement in a national dialogue in August that is meant to be a precursor to long-awaited elections.

The peace-building talks in Qatar with Chad's transitional military authorities were meant to ease tensions after interim president Mahamat Idriss Deby seized power following his father's death last year.

In a joint statement, the groups accused the representatives of the interim government of creating a "bad atmosphere" at talks and announcing the Aug. 20 national dialogue without any consultation.

"We note with regret that the negotiations are not making any headway," it said.

The Chadian authorities on Thursday announced the date of the national dialogue, which Deby has presented as the first step towards planning a vote. It would in theory include the armed groups but the conditions for their participation have not yet been agreed on.

Deby declared himself head of a Transitional Military Council in April 2021 after his father, Chad's longtime ruler Idriss Deby, was killed while visiting troops fighting the rebel insurgency in the north.

Initially his council had said it would oversee an 18-month transition to democratic rule, but it has shown little sign of organising elections as that deadline nears.

Pressure has started to grow from opposition groups within Chad and bilateral partners to advance the transition process. Chad is an ally of France and other Western countries in the fight against Islamist militants in Africa's Sahel region.

(Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Nick Macfie)

By Mahamat Ramadane


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:53pChad rebels halt peace-building talks with interim military authorities
RE
02:38pUnion recommends rejecting Boeing defense labor contract in St. Louis
RE
02:36pChad rebels halt peace-building talks with interim military authorities
RE
02:14pLawyer urged Trump to overturn loss in ways that would be called 'martial law' -memo posted by NYTimes
RE
02:10pNorth Macedonia votes to end dispute with Bulgaria, clears way for EU talks
RE
02:05pItaly's gas storage 'well above 65%' of capacity, on track for 90% by October
RE
02:02pBiden ends trip with U.S.-Saudi relations on the mend but few other wins
RE
02:02pBiden ends trip with U.S.-Saudi relations on the mend but few other wins
RE
01:16pHungarians rally against Orban's reforms, skeptical of change
RE
12:49pCurfew declared in Sudanese towns after deadly clashes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JMMB : of Companies – Resignation of Country Compliance Officer &..
2Certain Ordinary Shares of MorphoSys AG are subject to a Lock-Up Agreem..
3OPEC+ will assess oil market and do what is necessary, say Saudi foreig..
4Airbus loses bid to use French blocking law in Qatar row
5Macau to extend city lockdown, casino closure until Friday

HOT NEWS