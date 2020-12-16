Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chad successfully migrates to the latest version of the Harmonized System

12/16/2020 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WCO carried on the series of technical assistance on the implementation of the Harmonized System (HS) with the Member states of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC), within the framework of the EU-WCO Programme for the HS in Africa. From 7 to 11 December 2020, the Customs administration of Chad hosted a workshop focusing on the latest version of the HS and optimization of the process by which national tariff is migrated to new HS versions.

The workshop brought together a multidisciplinary team of specialists from across several departments of the Chad Customs administration involved in the management of the national tariff. Together with experts from Cameroun, Gabon, the Republic of the Congo, as well as the Secretariats of the CEMAC and the WCO, who facilitated the workshop, they revisited various aspects of the implementation of the CEMAC Common External Tariff (CET) in Chad.

The workshop demonstrated the strengthening of regional cooperation of the CEMAC Members with regard to tariff matters and growing recognition of the importance to ensure Community-wide coordination when it comes to the implementation of the HS. Aligning the CEMAC CET and national tariffs of the CEMAC Members to the latest version of the HS is seen as an increasingly indispensable consideration with the entry into force of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Following the workshop, the Customs administration of Chad officially notified the WCO Secretariat of the implementation of the latest version of the HS, thereby completing the procedure of migrating the national tariff to the HS 2017 version of the CEMAC CET. The EU-WCO Programme for the HS in Africa and the CEMAC Secretariat will further work in supporting CEMAC Member states with capacity building and enhancing tariff infrastructure.

For more information, please contact capacity.building@wcoomd.org.

Disclaimer

WCO - World Customs Organization published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 13:30:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
08:40aGotransverse Closes 2020 with Globalization, Business Intelligence, Ecosystem, and Personalization Features for Innovative Monetization Models
GL
08:40aNovo and Sumitomo Complete Earn-In Over Kangan Project at Egina With Essential Metals Limited
GL
08:39aTokopedia undecided on SPAC merger, may opt for IPO
RE
08:39aGLADSTONE LAND : Acquires Farmland in Coastal California
PU
08:39aSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Listeners in 11 Markets Can Now Ask Alexa to Play Podcasts—Here's How
PU
08:39aAPOLLO BANCORP : 2020 Fourth Quarter Dividend
PU
08:38aThree Hundred Fifty Life Science Executives Participated in Trinity's Bi-annual Think Tank, the TGaS Fall Summit
BU
08:38aRHEINMETALL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:37aRECYLEX : Ordinary General Meeting – December 16, 2020 – Presentation
PU
08:37aSYSTEMAX : Chief Executive Officer, Barry Litwin, Awarded 'Best CEOs 2020' By Comparably
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hackers used SolarWinds' dominance against it in sprawling spy campaign
2Black Friday sales helped drive down UK inflation in November
3AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA: DISCLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDING
4CAR INC. : ANALYSIS: China to crank up anti-trust heat on Big Tech after unprecedented fines
5As Fed meeting looms, investors brace for higher Treasury yields in 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ