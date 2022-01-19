Log in
Chain.io Founder and CEO Brian Glick to Present at Manifest 2022

01/19/2022 | 09:31am EST
Glick will discuss the importance of data visibility and communication throughout a company supply chain

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chain.io Founder and CEO Brian Glick will join the list of notable speakers at Manifest 2022, held at The Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino January 25-27, 2022. Glick will join Gary Master, chief operating officer and publisher, DC Velocity, for the “Leveraging Today’s Digital Supply Chain – Role of Data Sharing and Collaboration” session, held Wednesday, January 26 at 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET.

“Data sharing and collaboration between partners on the supply chain is no longer optional. Whether you’re a shipper or a service provider, your teams are exhausted and overwhelmed,” said Glick. “I’m looking forward to sharing some practical guidance on how to turn data into action by putting it in front of the right people at the right time.”

Chain.io is a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain. Chain.io helps anyone involved in buying or moving products around the world work with supply chain vendors, customers, and software platforms more efficiently. With logistics expertise built into the heart of its software, Chain.io plugs into any ecosystem seamlessly and makes sure the right data is going to the right people at the right time. Chain.io shines when solving complex supply chain challenges, optimizing business processes and integrating multiple types of technologies.

Manifest 2022 seeks to bring together one of the most complete ecosystems of innovation and transformations in logistics technology and end-to-end supply chain. The event hosts senior-level industry professionals and serves as a platform for three days of networking with industry leaders, innovators and investors who are changing the supply chain industry globally.

For more information on Chain.io, please visit www.chain.io.

About Chain.io
If you’re involved in buying or moving products around the world, then Chain.io can help you be more connected to your supply chain vendors, customers, software platforms, and more. With logistics expertise built into our software, Chain.io plugs into your ecosystem seamlessly and makes sure you’re moving the right data to optimize critical business processes. Our network shines when you have complex supply chain challenges and a diverse set of problems that require integrating multiple generations of technologies.

Our network includes retail brands, manufacturers, freight forwarders, warehouses, payment gateways, software platforms, and carriers. For more information, please visit www.chain.io.

Media Contact
Tyler Thornton
LeadCoverage
tyler@leadcoverage.com


HOT NEWS