Chain linking over December and methodological changes in the HICP: view from a central bank perspective

Consumer price inflation, as measured by the year-on-year increase in the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is used by the European Central Bank (ECB) for assessing its monetary policy. The European Statistical System regularly introduces methodological improvements into this chain-linked price index in the linking month (December). If the outcome of such changes is a new series with a very different profile in December - either due to changed seasonality or one-off (sampling) effects - significant statistical distortions may arise when the new index series is chain-linked to the existing series. This paper explains the mechanism behind statistical distortions due to chain linking and provides some recent examples from European price statistics. Several alternative chain-linking practices, as well as recommendations for data users on how to deal with such statistical breaks in the HICP, are presented.

Consumer price inflation, as measured by the year-on-year increase in the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is the basis for the ECB Governing Council 's definition of price stability and its related communication. The HICP is a chain-linked price index, with expenditure weights updated every December. Moreover, major methodological improvements by national statistical institutes (NSIs), such as new data sources or changes in the index compilation, may also be incorporated when the HICP weights are updated. If the outcome of such major changes is a new series with a very different profile in the linking month of December - either due to changed seasonality or one-off (sampling) effects - significant statistical distortions, in the form of a level shift, may arise when the new index series is chain linked to the old series.

This paper explains the technical mechanism behind statistical distortions due to chain linking. Notably, the year-on-year rates from January to November, as well as the annual average rate, in the first year following the introduction of a methodological change are biased, with the sign of the bias depending on the ratio between the old and new December index value. Several recent examples in European price statistics are presented below, in which the chain-linking practice over December exacerbated the statistical break in the index series. With regard to the HICP "package holidays" and "accommodation services" components, evidence of such statistical biases is to be found for Germany, Denmark and Sweden.

The paper presents three alternative ways to correct for the level shift in the HICP series due to chain linking: a level correction through an overlapping annual average, which requires backdata for at least one year; a level correction based on the previous year's average (in the absence of any backdata); and a "de-quirking" method, where the old index series is corrected for differences in the seasonal pattern applying the new methodology. To preserve the annual average rate of inflation, it is recommended that a level correction through an overlapping annual average be used. As regards statistical biases, the "de-quirking" method would perform best; however, owing to the implied revisions of the entire HICP series, it is not well suited to regular statistical production.

All in all, individual linking practices that may be applied by data users on a case-by-case basis may make it possible to treat a statistical distortion in a way that best fits the user's purpose. Nevertheless, the paper stresses the need for a more flexible application of chain linking to the HICP in the European Statistical System's guidelines to avoid such statistical biases. In the light of this statistical distortions arising from the current HICP chain-linking technique might be exacerbated by the introduction of new digital data sources, such as web scraping and scanner data.