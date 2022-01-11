Chair Meeks Issues January HFAC Schedule

Washington, D.C. - Today, Representative Gregory W. Meeks, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released the schedule for the month of January,2022.

Events that are not closed to the public will be accessible via the Committee's website, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube page. All Committee events are subject to change at any time due to unforeseen circumstances.

• Wednesday, January 12, 2022at 1:00 p.m., ET: The Subcommittee on Europe, Energy, the Environment and Cyber and the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia and Nonproliferation will convene their members for a closed, joint briefing entitled,"Update on the Unrest in Kazakhstan"

• Wednesday, January 19, 2022at 10:00 a.m., ET: The Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia, and Nonproliferation will convene its members for a virtual hearing entitled, "The Strategic Importance of a U.S. Digital Trade Agreement in the Indo-Pacific"

• Wednesday, January 19, 2022at 2:00 p.m., ET: The Subcommittee on Europe, Energy, the Environment and Cyberwill convene its members for a virtual hearing entitled, "Transatlantic Cooperation on Critical Supply Chain Security"

• Thursday, January 20, 2022at 9:30 a.m., ET: The Committee will convene its members for a virtual roundtable entitled, "Bolstering Democracy in the Age of Rising Authoritarianism"