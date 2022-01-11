Log in
Chair Meeks Issues January HFAC Schedule

01/11/2022 | 01:08pm EST
Washington, D.C. - Today, Representative Gregory W. Meeks, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released the schedule for the month of January,2022.

Events that are not closed to the public will be accessible via the Committee's website, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube page. All Committee events are subject to change at any time due to unforeseen circumstances.

• Wednesday, January 12, 2022at 1:00 p.m., ET: The Subcommittee on Europe, Energy, the Environment and Cyber and the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia and Nonproliferation will convene their members for a closed, joint briefing entitled,"Update on the Unrest in Kazakhstan"

• Wednesday, January 19, 2022at 10:00 a.m., ET: The Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia, and Nonproliferation will convene its members for a virtual hearing entitled, "The Strategic Importance of a U.S. Digital Trade Agreement in the Indo-Pacific"

• Wednesday, January 19, 2022at 2:00 p.m., ET: The Subcommittee on Europe, Energy, the Environment and Cyberwill convene its members for a virtual hearing entitled, "Transatlantic Cooperation on Critical Supply Chain Security"

• Thursday, January 20, 2022at 9:30 a.m., ET: The Committee will convene its members for a virtual roundtable entitled, "Bolstering Democracy in the Age of Rising Authoritarianism"

• Thursday, January 20, 2022at 11:00 a.m., ET: The Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, Civilian Security, Migration and International Economic Policy will convene its members for avirtual hearing entitled, "Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Panama: A New Alliance for Promoting Democracy and Prosperity in the Americas"

Disclaimer

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 18:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
