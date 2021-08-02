Log in
Chairman Menendez, European Foreign Affairs Committee Chairs Issue Joint Statement on Nord Stream 2

08/02/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
August 02, 2021 Chairman Menendez, European Foreign Affairs Committee Chairs Issue Joint Statement on Nord Stream 2

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was joined by his counterparts from Estonia, Czech Republic, Ireland, Latvia, Poland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and Lithuania in issuing the following joint statement in opposition to the recent agreement between the United States and Germany to allow the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline:

'We, the Chairs of Foreign Affairs Committees of our respective national parliaments, continue to oppose the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and with regret note the recent decision of the United States and Germany on Nord Stream 2, which entails resuming completion of the pipeline.

'We consider Nord Stream 2 a geopolitical project geared towards expanding Russia's influence on Europe by dominating the energy market. The completion of the pipeline will strengthen the impact of Russian gas in the European energy mix, endanger the national security of EU member states and the United States, and threaten the already precarious security and sovereignty of Ukraine.

'Moreover, the completion of NS2 will give Russia yet another tool to pressure and blackmail Ukraine. It continues to face Russia's brutal aggression and military occupation of its territories because of its pro-European choice. As a result, over 14,000 Ukrainians have died, and every week, more Ukrainian soldiers give their lives to protect their homeland and entire Europe. The EU and United States must work together to increase sanctions pressure on the Kremlin to counter aggression in Ukraine.

'The likely repercussion of the completion and operation of Nord Stream 2 is to undermine the development of a single, liberalized, and open European market by consolidating sources of supply in the Nord Stream 2 system and deterring investment in alternatives. We expect a clear commitment from Germany to reduce dependency on gas imported from Russia and move towards green energy. We presume that Germany will handle its responsibility towards these goals with the utmost dedication. We need to make a collective commitment to increase support to the security and defence capabilities of Ukraine in order to prevent a deepening of the current security crisis, exacerbated by the threats created by Nord Stream 2.

'In the changing security environment in the region, we call for commitments from NATO to strengthen deterrence, especially on the Eastern Flank from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea. We also need to commit to delivering a road map for Ukraine's path towards joining the NATO alliance, if Ukraine makes the necessary reforms and meets NATO membership standards. To consolidate the transformation efforts of the Ukrainian government as well as democracy and human rights in the region, we call for a European Union membership perspective to be agreed upon for Ukraine.

'We insist that any further agreements on Nord Stream 2 necessitate consultations across the transatlantic family. Moreover, such diplomacy should happen with the fundamental principle in mind - countering malign Russian aggression is in all of NATO's, all EU members, and our partners in Central and Eastern Europe vital national security interests.'

The joint statement was signed by:

Sen. Bob Menendez

Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee

United States Senate

Marko Mihkelson

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee

The Riigikogu of the Republic of Estonia

Ond?ej Veselý

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee

The Parliament of the Czech Republic

Pavel Fischer

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security

The Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic

Charles Flanagan

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee

The House of Oireachtas

Rihards Kols

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee

The Saeima of the Republic of Latvia

Marek Kuchci?ski

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee

The Sejm of the Republic of Poland

Bogdan Klich

Chairman of the Foreign and European Union Affairs Committee

The Senate of the Republic of Poland

Oleksandr Merezhko

Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

Tom Tugendhat

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee

The House of Commons of the United Kingdom

Žygimantas Pavilionis

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee

The Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania

###

Press Contact

Juan Pachon

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 18:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
