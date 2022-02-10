Log in
Chairman Neal Praises USMCA Environmental Consultations with Mexico

02/10/2022 | 03:03pm EST
Feb 10, 2022
Press Release
SPRINGFIELD, MA - Today Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-MA) released the following statement after the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced that it is requesting Environment Consultations with the Government of Mexico under the Environment Chapter of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):

"Today's announcement demonstrates why Democrats in Congress insisted that the USMCA include enforceable environmental commitments - those provisions allow the USTR to make this kind of request. Thanks to the USMCA, we now have stronger tools at our disposal to protect vulnerable wildlife and to prevent environmentally harmful practices. I applaud Ambassador Tai for making this request and I appreciate the Biden Administration's commitment to implementing and enforcing the agreement as Congress intended."

###

Disclaimer

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 20:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS