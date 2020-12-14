Chairman Risch: SST Rescission Reflects Changed Sudan, Stronger U.S.-Sudan Relations

December 14, 2020

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today released the following statement on the announcement of the Trump Administration's formal rescission of Sudan's designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism (SST):

'Sudan's removal from SST reflects a major milestone in its fragile democratic transition and is the product of hard work by the Trump Administration and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's civilian-led government. The United States remains one of Sudan's most vital transition partners, and today's delisting further strengthens the future possibilities for a closer U.S.-Sudan bilateral relationship.

'As we look to the future, Sudan and the United States should continue their close cooperation, along with Congress and representatives of victims of terrorism against the United States, to find common ground to achieve 'legal peace' and compensate terror victims and their families. Sudan should also remain focused on implementing vital economic and government reforms, and restoring its international standing, including through normalizing relations with Israel and debt relief.'

###