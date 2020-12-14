Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chairman Risch: SST Rescission Reflects Changed Sudan, Stronger U.S.-Sudan Relations

12/14/2020 | 05:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
December 14, 2020 Chairman Risch: SST Rescission Reflects Changed Sudan, Stronger U.S.-Sudan Relations

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today released the following statement on the announcement of the Trump Administration's formal rescission of Sudan's designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism (SST):

'Sudan's removal from SST reflects a major milestone in its fragile democratic transition and is the product of hard work by the Trump Administration and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's civilian-led government. The United States remains one of Sudan's most vital transition partners, and today's delisting further strengthens the future possibilities for a closer U.S.-Sudan bilateral relationship.

'As we look to the future, Sudan and the United States should continue their close cooperation, along with Congress and representatives of victims of terrorism against the United States, to find common ground to achieve 'legal peace' and compensate terror victims and their families. Sudan should also remain focused on implementing vital economic and government reforms, and restoring its international standing, including through normalizing relations with Israel and debt relief.'

###

Previous Article

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 22:08:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:28pCalifornia fines Uber over assault probe - Bloomberg News
RE
05:18pUtilities Down As Investors Hedge On Vaccine Prospects -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:16pCommunications Services Down Slightly, While Netflix Rises On Lockdown Talk -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:15pU.S. FTC seeks data on how Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and others use personal data
RE
05:15pTech Up As Upward Momentum In Tesla, Electric Vehicle Cos Continues -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:12pFinancials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:09pCHAIRMAN RISCH : SST Rescission Reflects Changed Sudan, Stronger U.S.-Sudan Relations
PU
05:09pCHAIRMAN RISCH : Sanctions on Turkey are Result of Erdogan's Decisions
PU
05:09pConsumer Cos Rise On Cyclical Demand -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:08pHealth Care Down As Pfizer, BioNTech Slide On Vaccine Disappointment - Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : AstraZeneca shares fall on 'hefty' $39-billion Alexion deal
2S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD. : China steps up Internet sector scrutiny, fines deals involving Alibaba, Tencent
3UK manufacturers warn of 'knockout blow' from no-deal Brexit
4BASF SE : BASF SE : From Neutral to Buy by Credit Suisse
5CODEMASTERS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : Electronic Arts outbids Take-Two with $1.2 billion deal for Codemasters

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ