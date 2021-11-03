Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chairs DeFazio and Payne Applaud Final Rule to Expand Federal Oversight of Nation's Natural Gas Gathering Pipelines

11/03/2021 | 06:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
November 03, 2021 Chairs DeFazio and Payne Applaud Final Rule to Expand Federal Oversight of Nation's Natural Gas Gathering Pipelines

WASHINGTON, D.C.-Today, Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Peter DeFazio (D-OR) and Chair of the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials Donald M. Payne, Jr. (D-NJ) issued the following statements in response to the U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration's (PHMSA) release of a final rule establishing safety measures for onshore natural gas gathering pipelines:

"Yesterday's final rule makes a significant step in closing an enormous hole in pipeline safety regulations," Chair DeFazio said. "With this rule, which was initiated as a result of a congressional mandate a decade ago, PHMSA and the Biden administration are establishing federal safety standards for tens of thousands of miles of previously unregulated rural gas gathering lines, helping to increase the safety of our pipeline infrastructure in rural and lesser-populated areas, and reducing potent methane pollution at the same time. I applaud this rule and plan to continue working with the administration to make sure America's pipelines are as safe and green as possible."

"I commend PHMSA for taking action to increase pipeline safety and further address greenhouse gas emissions," Chair Payne, Jr.said. "This is a win for the environment and a win for communities near pipelines. It brings an additional 425,000 miles of pipelines under PHMSA oversight. It benefits rural communities at heightened risk for pipeline incidents with new safety standards and creates more pipeline jobs with upgrades to existing lines. As Chair of the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials, I look forward to working with pipeline operators in the future to ensure they are in full compliance with this new rule."

To learn more about PHMSA's final rule, click here.

--30--

Previous Article

Disclaimer

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 22:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:59pRYERSON : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:59pRecipe Unlimited says Q3 results surged from a year ago and nearly doubled from 2019
AQ
06:59pUNIVERSAL CORP. : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:59pBETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD (ASX : BET) Regulatory Framework for Fixed Odds Betting on Horse Racing
AQ
06:59pHAMILTON BEACH : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:59pDIVERSIFIED HEALTHCARE : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:59pHerbalife Nutrition Debuts Plant-Based Protein Instant Soup In The United States And Puerto Rico
PR
06:57pMBIA : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:57pINVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:56pSUMMIT MATERIALS : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed rolls out bond-buying 'taper,' holds to 'transitory' inflation beli..
2Marketmind: Judgement Day for the Fed
3DATE OF BOARD MEETING AND DATE OF PUBLICATION OF Q3 2021 EARNINGS ANNOU..
4The Art Of The Possible: UAE's Etihad Airways Cut CO2 Emissions By 72% ..
5TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer confirms preliminary Q3/9M results with healt..

HOT NEWS