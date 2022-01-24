Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel Appoints NEPTUNO'S CEO Leticia Latino van-Splunteren to the FCC's Telecommunications Interagency Working Group

Neptuno USA, Corp is pleased to announce Chairwoman Rosenworcel’s appointment of Chief Executive Officer Leticia Latino van-Splunteren to the FCC’s Telecommunications Interagency Working Group (Working Group). The Working Group, created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and comprised of representatives appointed by the FCC, Department of Labor, Department of Commerce, and the Department of Education, is tasked with preparing a report to provide Congress with recommendations on how to address the workforce needs of the telecommunications industry by no later than January 14, 2023.

Leticia has been actively involved in advocating for the issues faced by the broadband workforce and the contractor’s companies that employs it. She has been a fierce advocate of embracing DOL’s Telecommunications Industry Registered Apprenticeship Program (TIRAP) as a vehicle of standardizing the industry’s occupations and career paths. Besides becoming a TIRAP Employer, Neptuno has also applied for available local and federal grants that will enable the company to train veterans and underrepresented communities to bring them into the Telecom workforce and establish a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Leticia co-chaired the Jobs and Training Working Group of the FCC’s Broadband Advisory Committee from 2019 to 2021.

“I am honored and humbled by Chairwoman Rosenworcel’s appointment,” said Latino van-Splunteren. “There’s so much that needs to be done with regards to our workforce needs and safety, and I am confident that the work that will be done in this Working Group will produce actionable recommendations to be presented to Congress on how we can develop a highly trained and diverse workforce capable to skillfully and safely execute the aggressive broadband deployment plan that our nation has.”

Neptuno USA, Corp is a Telecommunications Infrastructure Provider and Engineering and Services firm. Besides Engineering, manufacturing, installing, and servicing cell towers, the company is also known for its AI fueled Telecom asset management Platform NAAP, that provides Carriers, Telecom Owners and Regulators with reliable, accurate and Virtualized Telecom Site information on the go and for its innovative SmartCities Pole, “The SmartTecPort.”

