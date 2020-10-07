Challengers, observers and electioneering: the history and rules of U.S. poll watching

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Republicans are mobilizing
thousands of supporters to monitor early voting sites and ballot
drop boxes in November's election, an effort that stretches the
traditional definition of the roles of election observers.
Here's the history of "poll watching" and how the practice
may take on new meaning amid a surge in mail balloting spurred
by the coronavirus pandemic and Republican President Donald
Trump's unsubstantiated claims that mail voting is riddled with
fraud.
WHAT IS POLL WATCHING?
Poll watchers are part of U.S. elections dating back to the
18th century, with their activities controlled by state laws and
local rules. People from both parties keep an eye on the voting
- and each other - to make sure things go smoothly.
State laws call observers inside polling places different
things, and assign them different roles. In some places, poll
"watchers" are different from "challengers," who can point out
people they suspect aren't legal voters. In other states, poll
watchers also do the challenging.
Still other rules set boundaries on how close partisan
supporters can stand outside polling places, as they try to whip
up support for their candidates with signs, leaflets and other
advertising.
Complaints about overly aggressive poll watchers are common.
Sometimes, observers have used the ability to challenge voters'
qualifications in ways that discriminate against minorities,
which has resulted in some court actions to end those practices.
In a 1999 city election in Hamtramck, Michigan, for example,
challengers from a civic group called "Citizens for a Better
Hamtramck" challenged 40 Arab-Americans who had "dark skin and
distinctly Arabic names," who were then forced by election
officials to take an oath to prove they were citizens, according
to a U.S. Justice Department consent decree. The city agreed to
conduct training of its poll workers, and a federal examiner was
appointed to oversee city elections through 2003.
In 1981, a Republican operation put armed men in uniforms
emblazoned with "Ballot Security Task Force" outside polling
places in largely minority areas during a New Jersey state
election. After that incident, the RNC agreed to a consent
decree that limited its ballot security operations.
That decree expired in 2018 after a federal judge declined
Democratic attempts to renew it.
This year marks the first presidential election in nearly
four decades in which the RNC can engage in ballot security
activities without prior review and approval.
WHAT ARE THE RULES?
Regulations on who can "watch" voting, and the powers
granted these observers, vary from state to state. In
Pennsylvania, for example, poll watchers can observe the
election - checking turnout and voting machines -- and also
challenge voters by taking their concerns to election officials.
However, these challengers generally are barred from interacting
directly with voters, or from making meritless challenges that
slow down voting.
Qualifications for poll workers also vary. They typically
are supposed to be registered voters; in some states they must
be certified in advance by election officials. North Carolina
requires that poll workers be of "good moral character."
Observers also are permitted by law in states that conduct
elections mostly by mail. In Oregon, for example, the law says
parties and candidates can sponsor observers to watch election
workers open ballots and count them, but these monitors must
behave in a way that "will not interfere with an orderly
procedure.”
Supporters of parties and candidates may stand outside
polling stations with banners and other political advertising,
an activity known as "electioneering." But that also is subject
to laws that vary state to state.
Generally, these advocates must keep a certain distance from
the entrance, so as not to harass or intimidate voters.
In Ohio the border is 100 feet, and it’s supposed to be
marked by two small American flags. In Florida and Georgia, the
boundary is 150 feet.
WHAT IS DIFFERENT ABOUT THIS YEAR?
The COVID-19 pandemic means unprecedented numbers of
Americans will be voting by mail and not in person in 2020.
President Trump has made unfounded claims that these ballots
will be tainted by fraud. His campaign is seeking to recruit
thousands of volunteers to look for irregularities – such as
people dropping off more than one ballot in states like
Pennsylvania where that generally is not allowed.
This effort is testing voting laws designed around in-person
balloting on Election Day, election experts said. There is no
rulebook for monitors trying to enter early polling sites, or
potentially challenging voters in public who are trying to drop
off their ballots, said Terry Madonna, a political science
professor at Franklin & Marshall college in Pennsylvania.
ARE GUNS ALLOWED?
In a year that has seen armed militias confront protestors,
some voting rights advocates are nervous about a return of
gun-toting groups showing up outside polling places.
Some battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan,
North Carolina, Wisconsin and Virginia, are so-called open-carry
states where citizens can carry guns openly in public. There are
no laws on the books in those states explicitly prohibiting
people from carrying firearms into polling places.
Still, state and federal laws make it illegal for anyone to
try to intimidate voters.
Voting rights organizations say they will have thousands of
lawyers standing by who would intervene with local officials or
seek court orders to stop such activity.
