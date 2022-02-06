Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Challengers to UK PM Johnson should temper ambition - former leader

02/06/2022 | 04:39am EST
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith walks outside Downing Street ahead of government's attempt to win the backing of MPs for Brexit deal, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - A former leader of Britain's ruling Conservative Party has told potential challengers to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to "temper" their ambition, saying the government needs to focus on supporting the country through a cost of living crisis.

Iain Duncan Smith told BBC TV following a week of speculation about the prime minister's future that he was not "particularly in favour of plunging us now into a mess of votes of confidence, followed by leadership elections."

He said that would be wrong "at a time when I think the British public has a right to (say): we elected you two years ago but we did not elect you to sit there whilst our incomes are not enough to pay for the cost of our living."

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
