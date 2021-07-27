Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Challenges still ahead, Johnson says after IMF lifts UK growth forecast

07/27/2021 | 01:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - There are still challenges to come, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday in response to the International Monetary Fund revising sharply upward its growth forecast for Britain's economy this year.

"Good signs that our economy is bouncing back faster than expected, with the UK forecast to have the joint highest growth rate in the G7," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

"There are still challenges ahead and we are focused on supporting people through our #PlanForJobs." (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:09pCanadian miner Teck's profit disappoints, input costs rise
RE
02:08pCanadian union members strike against Bombardier, De Havilland
RE
02:01pRio Tinto faces FCA probe into $6.75 billion Mongolian mine - FT
RE
02:00pDistributors 'saw everything' as opioid crisis raged, W. Va. county tells court
RE
01:57pProsus faces investor criticism over $144 million fee for Naspers share swap
RE
01:53pAnt-backed Hello Inc says goodbye to U.S. IPO plans
RE
01:52pKering rides luxury rebound as Gucci steams ahead
RE
01:52pKering rides luxury rebound as Gucci steams ahead
RE
01:52pBlast in German industrial park kills two, several missing
RE
01:44pDeutsche Boerse Q2 net profit boosted by M&A growth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1US stocks, real bond yields fall after China sell-off, before Fed meeting
2Private equity firms to scramble for exit after China's new tutoring rules
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Airlines, Alibaba, Cummins, Flutter, Intel...
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Factbox-From education to bitcoin, China's season of regulatory crackdown
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Tech’s big day

HOT NEWS