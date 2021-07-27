Challenges still ahead, Johnson says after IMF lifts UK growth forecast

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - There are still challenges to
come, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday in
response to the International Monetary Fund revising sharply
upward its growth forecast for Britain's economy this year.
"Good signs that our economy is bouncing back faster than
expected, with the UK forecast to have the joint highest growth
rate in the G7," Johnson wrote on Twitter.
"There are still challenges ahead and we are focused on
supporting people through our #PlanForJobs."
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Jonathan Oatis)