Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chamber engages new Executive Director of the EPA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

[Link]

The Executive Director of Ghana's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Hon. Henry Kokofu, has underscored the importance of institutional collaboration between players in the mining industry and the environmental regulator. Hon. Henry Kokofu, who assumed office in August 2020 has been engaging various stakeholders to acquaint himself with his new role and to have a deeper understanding of critical sectors regulated by the agency.

In a meeting with the leadership of the Ghana Chamber of Mines on 13th October 2020, Hon. Kokofu stated that: 'Interactions between the agency and the mining industry should be characterised by a high sense of responsibility to improve environmental sustainability and productivity of the mining companies. We will continue to collaborate with the Chamber to further enhance the benefits of mining to our environment, host communities and the economy.'

He indicated that the agency was in the process of reviewing the EPA Act, 1999 (Act 490), and related Legislative Instruments to effectively enforce environmental management across sectors. According to him, whilst the mining industry is an important contributor to the economic transformation of the country, there is the need to regularly engage players in the sector to ensure that their operations do not have deleterious effects on the environment and communities.

Hon. Kokofu urged member companies of the Chamber to support the renewed commitment of the agency to address concerns affecting the former's operations including delays in permitting for mine operations, as well as the need to review the Environmental Protection Act and its related legislations and guidelines to be in line with global developments. 'For me it is not work as usual. I am committed to leaving a lasting mark by implementing the mandate given to me by the appointing authority with your support,' he intimated.

[Link]

On his part, the President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Mr Eric Asubonteng, commended the Executive Director of the EPA and his team for making time to engage with the leadership of the Chamber so early in his new role. 'This sends the signal that you are ready to get on with the work. We want to assure you of our commitment as a Chamber to work with you in an open and transparent manner for mutually beneficial outcomes.'

'Most of our challenges are very well-known to the agency and we are grateful that we have agreed on some actionable points to permanently address them. On the part of our member companies, we are also committed to assisting to address relevant issues that affect the smooth operation of the agency as we seek overall improvements in our working relationships,' he added.

Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Mr Sulemanu Koney, indicated the Chamber's readiness to support the EPA in the reintroduction of the AKOBEN Environmental Performance and Rating Disclosure system that seeks to improve and sustain good environmental management on the concessions of large-scale mining companies.

'It is our belief that the AKOBEN will engender healthy competition between companies and raise the reputation of Chamber members on the global scene as businesses committed to best practice in environmental management. Extending this to our host communities will further engrain environmental and sanitation consciousness among our people, especially in the midst of the COVID- 19 pandemic,' he stated.

The meeting was attended by senior executives of producing member companies of the Chamber and the EPA.

Disclaimer

Ghana Chamber of Mines published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 21:54:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pQ&A : Seeking Solutions to a $1.2 Trillion Problem: Food Loss and Waste
PU
05:59pFood Security and COVID-19
PU
05:59pWHITECAP RESOURCES : Confirms monthly dividend for october of $0.01425 per share and announces 2020 third quarter results conference call / webcast
PU
05:59pNEXTDC : Appendix 3G
PU
05:57pMost actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
AQ
05:56pCHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS : Submits EUA Application for DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test System
AQ
05:56pChembio Diagnostics Submits EUA Application for DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test System
GL
05:55pGILEAD SCIENCES : WHO study says remdesivir did not cut hospital stay or mortality in COVID-19 patients - FT
RE
05:55pChamber engages new Executive Director of the EPA
PU
05:55pSTEEL & TUBE : | Fortress Fasteners New Plymouth is moving
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist - sources
2ANALYSIS: Stepped up Chinese scrutiny increases investment risk of 'Beast' Ant
3HANG SENG : Virus, stimulus angst hit world stocks; dollar shines
4UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Shareholder revolt over rights issue at Unibail-Rod..
5Morgan Stanley profit crushes estimates on trading strength

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group