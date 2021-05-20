Chambers USA 2021 Recognizes Dorsey Lawyers and Practices

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that 69 of its lawyers and 28 of its practices across eight of its U.S. offices were ranked by Chambers and Partners in its annual survey, Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business 2021.

In addition to the practices in eight Dorsey offices that were ranked at the state level, the Firm’s Cannabis Law, Energy: Mining & Metals – Transactional, ERISA Litigation, and Native American Law practices were ranked on the national level.

The following Dorsey lawyers were ranked individually by Chambers in its latest guide:

National

Skip Durocher – Native American Law

Andrew Holly – ERISA Litigation

Stephen Lucke – ERISA Litigation

Sativa Rasmussen – Cannabis Law: Western U.S.

Ken Sam – Cannabis Law: Western U.S.

Richard Silberberg – International Arbitration: Arbitrators

Mary Streitz – Native American Law

Anchorage

Louisiana Cutler – Litigation: General Commercial

Michael Mills – Corporate/M&A; Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Joan Travostino – Real Estate

Denver

Charlene Krogh – Intellectual Property

Lee Osman – Intellectual Property

Ken Sam – Energy & Natural Resources

Gregory Tamkin – Intellectual Property

Des Moines

Rebecca Brommel – Litigation: General Commercial

William Miller – Litigation: General Commercial

David Tank – Litigation: General Commercial

Minneapolis

Candelario Arredondo – Immigration

Rebecca Bernhard – Immigration

Elizabeth Buckingham – Intellectual Property

Michelle Grant – Litigation: General Commercial

Mark Hamel – Real Estate

Jocelyn Knoll – Construction

James Langdon – Litigation: General Commercial

Jay Lindgren – Real Estate: Zoning & Land Use

Michael Lindsay – Antitrust

Ed Magarian – Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

John Marsalek – Corporate/M&A

John Marti – Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

David Meyer – Real Estate

Ryan Mick – Labor & Employment

Marcus Mollison – Real Estate

Robert Olson – Real Estate

Melissa Raphan – Labor & Employment

Robert Rosenbaum – Corporate/M&A

Eric Ruzicka – Construction

Jaime Stilson – Antitrust

Alyson Van Dyk – Real Estate

Bob Webber – Immigration

Steve Wells – Litigation: General Commercial

RJ Zayed – Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Missoula

Steve Bell – Litigation: General Commercial

Courtney Ellis – Corporate/M&A

Erin McCrady – Corporate/M&A

Dan Semmens – Corporate/M&A

New York

Sandra Edelman – Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

Bruce Ewing – Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

Salt Lake City

Alan Bell – Corporate/M&A

Bryon Benevento – Litigation: General Commercial

Brett Foster – Intellectual Property

Megan Houdeshel – Natural Resources & Environment

Benjamin Machlis – Natural Resources & Environment

Steve Marsden – Litigation: General Commercial

Chris Martinez – Litigation: General Commercial

David Marx – Corporate/M&A

Mark Miller – Intellectual Property

Kimberly Neville – Litigation: General Commercial

Wells Parker – Natural Resources & Environment

Bryan Pratt – Intellectual Property

William Prince – Natural Resources & Environment

Tiffany Shimada – Intellectual Property

Marcus Simon – Intellectual Property

Nolan Taylor – Corporate/M&A

Matthew Wells – Corporate/M&A

Seattle

Chris Barry – Corporate/M&A

Michael Droke – Labor & Employment

Kimton Eng – Intellectual Property

Aaron Goldstein – Labor & Employment

John Hollinrake – Tax

Paul Meiklejohn – Intellectual Property

The following Dorsey practices were ranked by Chambers in its latest guide:

Nationwide

Cannabis Law

Energy: Mining & Metals – Transactional

ERISA Litigation

Native American Law

Anchorage

Corporate/M&A

Litigation: General Commercial

Denver

Intellectual Property

Des Moines

Litigation: General Commercial

Minneapolis

Antitrust

Construction

Corporate/M&A

Immigration

Labor & Employment

Litigation: General Commercial

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Real Estate

Missoula

Corporate/M&A

Litigation: General Commercial

Natural Resources & Environment

New York

Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded

Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

Salt Lake City

Corporate/M&A

Intellectual Property

Litigation: General Commercial

Natural Resources & Environment

Seattle

Corporate/M&A

Intellectual Property

Tax

Chambers surveys and interviews clients and lawyers across the United States to determine which firms and attorneys are considered leaders in their field. Rankings assess key qualities in the legal field, including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence and commitment.

