The drop brought volumes sold to 245 million bottles compared with almost 300 million in 2019. In value terms, initial projections put 2020 sales down around 1 billion euros ($1.22 billion) at some 4 billion euros, CIVC said.

In the wake of initial lockdowns to contain the novel coronavirus, the group had projected annual sales volumes would fall by about a third and value sales by 1.7 billion euros.

