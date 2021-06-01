Log in
Champion Energy Services Announces 2021 Scholarship Recipients

06/01/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
Champion Energy Services today announced that three Texas high school seniors have been selected to receive the 2021 Champion Scholars Award. Recipients were chosen from several hundred applicants for their academic excellence and contributions to their communities. The students will receive scholarship awards totaling $10,000 in 2021.

Champion Energy Services and its parent company Calpine Corporation remain committed to making a positive impact on the communities they serve. Now in its seventh year, the Champion Scholars Award was formed by Champion Energy Services to recognize promising young leaders who are active champions in their communities. To date, the Champion Scholars Award has provided $70,000 in scholarships to high school seniors pursuing higher education.

While the 2021 Champion Scholars Award recipients have diverse backgrounds and educational aspirations, they are united in their extensive service records and remarkable leadership qualities. Despite a challenging end to their high school careers, these graduates have allowed no concessions in their dedication to service. From leading socially distanced birthday parades to coordinating meals for displaced families following a natural disaster, these students have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to bettering the world around them.

The 2021 Champion Scholars Award recipients include:

  • Michael Morse of Clear Lake High School;
  • Michaela Sinclair of The Woodlands College Park High School; and
  • Grace Ross of Veritas Classical Academy.

“Each of these students has an impressive history of being an active champion within their community,” said Michael Sullivan, CEO of Champion Energy Services. “Our hope is that these Champion Scholars will continue to embrace the spirit of service and carry it with them into their future endeavors.”

About Champion Energy Services

Champion Energy Services, a subsidiary of Calpine Corporation, is one of the largest retail electric providers in the United States. Champion Energy serves residential, governmental, commercial and industrial customers in deregulated electric energy markets across the U.S. Champion Energy’s growth is driven by competitive, straightforward pricing and a reputation for maintaining the highest levels of satisfaction with its customers. For more information, visit https://www.championenergyservices.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
