ChampionX appoints its first general manager for Saudi Arabia

February 2, 2021

Oilfield technology group ChampionX has appointed Mohammed Al-Khalifa to the newly created role of general manager of Saudi Arabia to spearhead the region for further growth in 2021.

Mr Al-Khalifa brings more than 18 years' oil and gas experience to the business, most recently holding the title of director business development & commercial at Wood plc, as well as prior senior roles across operations, engineering and project management at national oil company Saudi Aramco.

In his new position, Mr Al-Khalifa will play a central role in implementing the business' long-term strategy and streamlining its current operations to support ongoing demand for its services. As the most senior person in-Kingdom he will also work closely with ChampionX's global leadership team as well as overseeing all operations in Saudi Arabia. Read more…