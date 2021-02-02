Log in
ChampionX appoints its first general manager for Saudi Arabia

02/02/2021 | 12:52pm EST
February 2, 2021

Oilfield technology group ChampionX has appointed Mohammed Al-Khalifa to the newly created role of general manager of Saudi Arabia to spearhead the region for further growth in 2021.

Mr Al-Khalifa brings more than 18 years' oil and gas experience to the business, most recently holding the title of director business development & commercial at Wood plc, as well as prior senior roles across operations, engineering and project management at national oil company Saudi Aramco.

In his new position, Mr Al-Khalifa will play a central role in implementing the business' long-term strategy and streamlining its current operations to support ongoing demand for its services. As the most senior person in-Kingdom he will also work closely with ChampionX's global leadership team as well as overseeing all operations in Saudi Arabia. Read more…

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 17:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
