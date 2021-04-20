Log in
Chan Family Makes Generous Donation to the KGI School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

04/20/2021 | 02:14pm EDT
Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) has received a generous donation from Tony and Virginia Chan to support the School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (SPHS). Tony, the owner and CEO of ABC Pharmacies and a Claremont resident, is a long-time supporter of KGI and spoke at the SPHS White Coat Ceremony in 2019.

To celebrate the Chan family’s philanthropy, KGI has renamed its café and patio to the Chan Family Café and Patio.

The KGI School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences has steadily grown its enrollment with three current programs:

In addition, KGI will enroll two new programs in fall 2022: Occupational Therapy Doctorate and Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies.

Tony first connected with KGI through a dear friend, the late Kathy Webster, who served as the school’s founding dean and launched the PharmD program in 2014. The Chan family also has deep roots at the University of Pacific (UOP), where Tony and Virginia attended school. Their two children, Jonathan and Megan, are also UOP alumni.

Through their immense generosity toward KGI and UOP, the Chan family continues to advance the field by supporting the next generation of pharmacists.

The Chan Family addressed the KGI and healthcare community with this statement regarding their gift:

“The Chan Family is proud to be part of the KGI Family. It is our pleasure to support and honor the healthcare professionals of today and tomorrow who so selflessly dedicate themselves to the well-being of others. More than ever this year we have been called upon to step-up and contribute to the health of our communities. We are grateful for all of you that have answered the call and met the challenge.

“We are also so thankful to KGI for providing such an excellent education to its students and producing healthcare professionals with superior skills as well as a commitment ensuring access to healthcare. We know how hard you work, and we hope that the Chan Family Café will be a place to spend time with your friends and colleagues and to relax and recharge so that you are ready to embark on the important work of our profession.”


© Business Wire 2021
