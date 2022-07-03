Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chance of finding missing crew off Hong Kong 'very slim' after storm - authorities

07/03/2022 | 04:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Crew rescued from sinking ship as storm hits Hong Kong

(Corrects third paragraph to say 140km per hour winds)

HONG KONG (Reuters) -The chance of finding 27 crew members alive from a vessel that snapped in two as tropical storm Chaba passed through Hong Kong and southern China is "very slim", government rescue authorities said on Sunday, as the search for those missing continued.

On Saturday, authorities rescued three of 30 crew members as strong winds and rain battered the coast and waters about 300 km (200 miles) southwest of the city, Hong Kong Government Flying Service said.

The site of the incident was surrounded by about 100 wind turbines that, compounded with gusts reaching up to 140 km per hour, had hampered rescue efforts.

The search area had been widened but the chance of finding survivors was "very slim", West Wu, controller of the Government Flying Service of Hong Kong, said on Sunday.

Hong Kong sent nine aircraft to jointly conduct search and rescue operations with forces from the mainland.

Some of the crew had likely abandoned the vessel as it snapped in two, the surviving crew members told authorities.

Chaba skirted the global financial hub, bringing heavy rain and winds on Friday and Saturday, restricting public transport and forcing many businesses to close.

Authorities in Hong Kong raised the typhoon warning on Thursday just as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the city to commemorate the 25th anniversary of its handover from Britain to China.

(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:29aS.Africa's Eskom extends daily power cuts for next week amid capacity shortage
RE
08:26aUzbekistan's president says there are casualties in provincial unrest
RE
08:18aGERMANY AND IRELAND TELL UK : No justification for breaking Brexit deal
RE
08:07aSri Lanka struggling to pay for fuel shipments - minister
RE
07:55aVisionary British theatre director Peter Brook dies aged 97
RE
07:51aChinese property developer Shimao misses repayment on $1 billion bond
RE
07:22aEgypt shuts down Red Sea beaches after tourist killed in shark attack -sources
RE
07:09aGermany's Scholz sees no COVID-related school closures, lockdowns
RE
06:58aSA's Eskom Says Stage 6 Loadshedding Will Be Implemented On Monday Afternoon
RE
06:58aS.AFRICAN STATE POWER UTILITY ESKOM : Cautions public it will sti…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fire at Mongstad will have impact on output -Equinor
2Japan's JERA says it shut down a 500 MW power plant due to fire
3NORWAY FIRE SERVICE: FIRE AT MONGSTAD REFINERY "UNDER CONTROL",…
4Algeria to review gas prices with all its clients - Sonatrach's CEO
5Softbank's Fortress offers to buy Japan's Sogo & Seibu - Nikkei

HOT NEWS