Chances of COVID patent waiver seen as remote as WTO talks resume

(Repeats to wider audience)
* New draft proposal expected to raise questions
* U.S. has backed waiving IP rights for vaccines
* EU to submit new WTO proposal in June
GENEVA, May 31 (Reuters) - A deal on an intellectual
property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade
Organization may be further off than ever despite Washington's
backing, due to expected scepticism about a new draft, sources
close to the talks told Reuters.
Negotiations will reopen at the WTO on Monday and will focus
on a highly anticipated revised draft submitted by India, South
Africa and dozens of other proponents last week.
Following a surprise U.S. shift earlier this month to
support a waiver, a move which heaped pressure on remaining
opponents like the European Union and Switzerland that are home
to numerous drugmakers, many people were expecting to be
encouraged to follow suit.
But three sources close to the talks say that is likely to
have the opposite effect.
"There is an ocean between this waiver proposal and what was
suggested by the U.S.," said a source involved in the talks who
declined to be named. "There's definitely no quick resolution
for this."
The waiver's main backers are due to present the new draft
in Monday's private WTO meeting, where other key players such as
the United States and the European Union are set to give their
first official feedback on its contents.
The meeting is critical because it will determine if the
talks, ongoing since October, will advance to "text-based
negotiations" as sought by director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
For an Explainer on the talks so far, see:
Two key aspects of the waiver draft that may discourage
reluctant countries are its expansive scope and the duration it
would be in effect.
While U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai has previously
said she is only focused on increasing vaccine access and
equity, the scope of the new draft is much broader and includes
not only vaccines but also diagnostics, therapeutics and medical
devices among others.
"When you have a big bomb like the U.S. saying we will
support the waiver, people were expecting the revised proposal
would narrow the scope," said a Geneva-based trade source.
The new draft text also sets a time span for the temporary
waiver of "at least three years" and gives the WTO's
top-decision making body scope to determine its final
termination date.
But because of the need for the WTO's 164 members to agree
by consensus, any one country could block a lifting of the
waiver, creating what one delegate called a "forever waiver".
"If the proponents insist on it (the duration), there will
almost certainly be no consensus agreement on the waiver," said
Peter Ungphakorn, a former WTO staff member who now writes blogs
on trade.
An EU diplomat told Reuters that the revised text "will
likely call the U.S. bluff". The European Union is set to
present an alternative plan for boosting production and
availability of COVID-19 vaccines to the WTO in early June.
(Additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels and
David Lawder in Washington, editing by John Miller and
Bernadette Baum)