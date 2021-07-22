Log in
Latest News
Change in Panellist for the Keynote Discussion at the 41st Annual Review Seminar

07/22/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
Change in Panellist for the Keynote Discussion at the 41st Annual Review Seminar
Author(s): Central Bank Of Barbados

Created 22 Jul, 2021
Annual Review Seminar
General Press Release
Due to unforeseen circumstances, Dr. Gene Leon, President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), will no longer be a panellist for the Central Bank of Barbados' 41st Annual Review Seminar keynote discussion. He will be replaced by Ian Durant, the CDB's Director of Research.

Durant will join the President and Group CEO of Massy Holdings, Gervase Warner, and Michelle Doyle, Advisor to the Governor at the Central Bank of Barbados to discuss 'Rebuilding Economies for the Future: Opportunities for Resilience through Diversification' on Tuesday, July 27 at 9:10 a.m. The event takes place online.

Registration for the event is free of charge and open to the public.



Disclaimer

Central Bank of Barbados published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 21:57:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS