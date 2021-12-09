Changes in Home Births in the United States by Race and Hispanic Origin and State of Residence of the Mother: 2018-2019 and 2019-2020pdf icon

Abstract

Objectives-This report describes changes between 2019 and 2020 in the percentage of U.S. home births by month, race and Hispanic origin, and state of residence of the mother and makes comparisons with changes occurring between 2018 and 2019.

Methods-Data are from birth certificates and are based on 100% of births registered in the United States for 2018, 2019, and 2020. Changes in the percentage of home births in the United States from 2018 to 2019 and from 2019 to 2020 are compared by month, race and Hispanic origin, and state of residence.

Results-The percentage of home births in the United States rose from 1.03% (38,506) in 2019 to 1.26% (45,646) in 2020, an increase of 22% and the highest level since at least 1990. Increases ranging from 21% to 36% were seen for the three largest race and Hispanic-origin groups. The percentage of home births for all women increased between 2019 and 2020 for each month from March through December, peaking in May at 1.49%. This pattern in home births by month was also generally observed for each of the three largest race and Hispanic-origin groups. Home births increased for 40 states with nonsignificant increases seen for nine additional states and the District of Columbia (D.C.). In comparison, from 2018 to 2019, the percentage of home births increased by 1%, with increases by maternal race and Hispanic origin ranging from 1% to 6%. The percentage of home births rose in only 2 months and in six states and D.C. from 2018 to 2019.

Keywords: home births • race and Hispanic origin • state of residence • National Vital Statistics System