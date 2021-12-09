Changes in Home Births in the United States by Race and Hispanic Origin and State of Residence of the Mother: 2018-2019 and 2019-2020pdf icon

|
Changes in Home Births in the United States by Race and Hispanic Origin and State of Residence of the Mother: 2018-2019 and 2019-2020
National Vital
Statistics Reports
Volume 70, Number 15
|
December 9, 2021
Changes in Home Births by Race and Hispanic Origin and State of Residence of Mother: United States, 2018-2019 and 2019-2020
Elizabeth C.W. Gregory, M.P.H., Michelle J.K. Osterman, M.H.S, and Claudia P. Valenzuela, M.P.H.
Abstract
Objectives-This report describes changes between 2019 and 2020 in the percentage of U.S. home births by month, race and Hispanic origin, and state of residence of the mother and makes comparisons with changes occurring between 2018 and 2019.
Methods-Data are from birth certificates and are based on 100% of births registered in the United States for 2018, 2019, and 2020. Changes in the percentage of home births in the United States from 2018 to 2019 and from 2019 to 2020 are compared by month, race and Hispanic origin, and state of residence.
Results-The percentage of home births in the United States rose from 1.03% (38,506) in 2019 to 1.26% (45,646) in 2020, an increase of 22% and the highest level since at least 1990. Increases ranging from 21% to 36% were seen for the three largest race and Hispanic-origin groups. The percentage of home births for all women increased between 2019 and 2020 for each month from March through December, peaking in May at 1.49%. This pattern in home births by month was also generally observed for each of the three largest race and Hispanic-origin groups. Home births increased for 40 states with nonsignificant increases seen for nine additional states and the District of Columbia (D.C.). In comparison, from 2018 to 2019, the percentage of home births increased by 1%, with increases by maternal race and Hispanic origin ranging from 1% to 6%. The percentage of home births rose in only 2 months and in six states and D.C. from 2018 to 2019.
Keywords: home births • race and Hispanic origin • state of residence • National Vital Statistics System
Introduction
Home births in the United States have accounted for approximately 1% of all births since 1990 (comparable data are not available on home births prior to the 1989 revision of the U.S. Standard Certificate of Live Birth) (1-3). After a decline from 1990 (0.67%) to 2004 (0.56%), home births increased from 2004 through 2019 (1.03%) (1-3).
In January 2020, the first case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was confirmed in the United States (4). In mid- March, COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, and by the end of the month, the United States had become the epicenter of the outbreak, with more reported cases of COVID-19 than any other country (4,5). With the increasing number of cases in the United States, concerns about contracting COVID-19 while in the hospital, limitations or bans on support people in the hospital, and the separation of infants from mothers suspected to have COVID-19, interest in giving birth at home increased (6-11). This report presents changes in home births by month, race and Hispanic origin, and state of residence of the mother from 2019 to 2020. Comparisons are also made with changes occurring from 2018 to 2019.
Methods
Birth certificate data shown in this report are collected via the National Vital Statistics System and are based on final data including 100% of births registered in the United States for 2018, 2019, and 2020.
The 2003 revision of the U.S. Standard Certificate of Live Birth includes a checkbox item on the place of birth with five options: hospital, freestanding birth center, home birth, clinic/doctor's office, and other (12-13). If the item is not completed, it is classified as "Not stated" (0.005% of all records in 2020). Levels of "Not stated" ranged from 0.004% to 0.006%
U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
National Center for Health Statistics
National Vital Statistics System
2 National Vital Statistics Reports, Vol. 70, No. 15, December 9, 2021
by race and Hispanic origin and 0.0% to 0.1% by state of residence for 2020. Home birth is defined as a birth occurring at a private residence (14).
Hispanic origin and race are reported separately on the birth certificate. Data shown by Hispanic origin include all people of Hispanic origin of any race. Data for non-Hispanic people are shown separately for each single-race group. Data by race are based on the revised standards issued by the Office of Management and Budget in 1997 (15). The race and Hispanic- origin groups shown are non-Hispanicsingle-race White, non-Hispanicsingle-race Black, and Hispanic. For brevity, text references to non-Hispanic White or non-Hispanic Black women omit the term "single-race."
Relative change is presented in the text and both relative and absolute change are presented in the tables. Changes and differences presented in this report are statistically significant at the 0.05 level based on a two-tailedz test, unless noted otherwise (16).
Changes in the percentage of home births by month and by race and Hispanic origin 2018-2019 and 2019-2020
All women
-
For all women, the percentage of home births for January and February 2020 was essentially unchanged from the same months in 2019. Home births then increased in March (from 1.09% to 1.14%, a 5% increase) and April (from 1.06% to 1.30%, a 23% increase) and peaked in May at 1.49%, up from 1.03% (a 45% increase). The percentage of home births in June through December 2020 continued to exceed 2019 levels with increases ranging from 26% to 39% (Table 1 and Figure 1).
-
In comparison, from 2018 to 2019, home births increased in only February (1.01% to 1.09%) and August (0.95% to 1.02%) and decreased in December (0.97% to 0.92%).
Results
Changes in the number and percentage of home births 2018-2019 and 2019-2020
-
There were 45,646 home births in 2020, an increase of 19% from 2019 (38,506). The number of home births was stable from 2018 (38,512) to 2019 (Table 1 and Figure 1).
-
The percentage of home births among all women increased from 1.03% in 2019 to 1.26% in 2020 (a 22% increase), the highest level since at least 1990. In comparison, from 2018 to 2019, the percentage of home births increased by 1%, from 1.02% to 1.03%.
Changes in the percentage of home births by race and Hispanic origin 2018-2019 and 2019-2020
-
For non-Hispanic White women, the percentage of home births increased 21%, from 1.55% in 2019 to 1.87% in 2020. In comparison, the percentage of home births increased 1% from 2018 (1.53%) to 2019 (Table 1).
-
Home births among non-Hispanic Black women increased 36%, from 0.50% to 0.68% from 2019 to 2020. The increase from 2018 (0.48%) to 2019 was not significant.
-
For Hispanic women, home births increased from 0.37% in 2019 to 0.48% in 2020, an increase of 30%, following a 6% increase from 2018 (0.35%) to 2019.
Non-Hispanic White women
-
From 2019 to 2020, the percentage of home births by month for non-Hispanic White women was not significantly different for January through March. In April, home births increased from 1.56% to 1.89% (21%). The percentage of home births peaked in May, increasing 42% from 1.54% in 2019 to 2.18% in 2020. Home births in 2020 continued to exceed 2019 levels for the remainder of the year with increases ranging from 23% to 31% (Table 1).
-
In comparison, from 2018 to 2019, the percentage of home births to non-Hispanic White women increased only in February (1.52% to 1.63%) and August (1.44% to 1.56%).
Non-Hispanic Black women
-
The percentage of home births for non-Hispanic Black women increased, but not significantly, for January through March 2020 compared with the same months in 2019. In April, home births increased 30%, from 0.54% to 0.70%. Home births in 2020 continued to exceed 2019 levels for May through December with increases ranging from 20% to 63%. The percentage of home births peaked in December, increasing from 0.49% in 2019 to 0.80% in 2020 (63%) (Table 1).
-
The percentage of home births for non-Hispanic Black women did not change significantly for all months for 2018 to 2019.
Hispanic women
-
From 2019 to 2020, the percentage of home births for Hispanic women was not significantly different for January and February. Home births then increased in March from 0.36% to 0.46%, an increase of 28%. Levels of home births in April through December 2020 continued to exceed those for 2019, with increases ranging from 25% to 67%. The percentage of home births peaked in May (0.55%, up from
1Significant increase from 2018 (p < 0.05).
2Significant increase from 2019 (p < 0.05).
3Significant decrease from 2018 (p < 0.05).
SOURCE: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Natality.
National Vital Statistics Reports, Vol. 70, No. 15, December 9, 2021
Figure 2. Changes in home births, by state of residence: United States, 2018-2019 and 2019-2020
2019-2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Significant increase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Significant decrease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No significant change
|
|
|
|
2018-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ME
|
|
|
|
MT
|
ND
|
|
|
|
|
|
VT NH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OR
|
|
|
|
MN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ID
|
|
SD
|
WI
|
|
|
|
|
NY
|
|
MA
|
|
|
WY
|
|
|
MI
|
|
|
PA
|
CT RI
|
|
|
|
NE
|
IA
|
|
|
|
NJ
|
|
|
|
NV
|
|
|
IN
|
OH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IL
|
|
|
|
|
|
UT
|
|
|
|
WV
|
|
DE
|
|
|
CA
|
|
CO
|
KS
|
|
|
|
VA
|
MD
|
|
|
|
MO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KY
|
|
|
DC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TN
|
|
|
NC
|
|
|
|
|
AZ
|
|
OK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NM
|
AR
|
|
|
SC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MS
|
AL
|
GA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TX
|
LA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FL
AK
HI
SOURCE: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Natality.
0.35% [57%]) and again in November (0.55%, up from
0.33% [67%)]) (Table 1).
-
In comparison, from 2018 to 2019, the percentage of home births to Hispanic women increased only in January, from 0.35% to 0.41%. Changes for all other months were not significant.
Changes in the percentage of home births by state of residence 2018-2019 and 2019-2020
-
From 2019 to 2020, the percentage of home births increased in 40 states. Increases ranged from 11% for Wisconsin to 68% for South Dakota (Table 2 and Figure 2). Increases in an additional nine states and District of Columbia (D.C.) were not significant.
-
In comparison, from 2018 to 2019, the percentage of home births increased in six states and D.C. and decreased in three states. There were nonsignificant increases in 17 additional states.
Summary
The percentage of home births in the United States reached 1.26% of all births in 2020, a 22% increase from 2019 and the highest level since at least 1990. The percentage of home births rose for each month from March through December 2020 compared with the same month in 2019 and peaked in May at 1.49% of all births. The timing of increases in home births generally corresponds with the initial surge of COVID-19 cases in the United States in late March and early April (17). Increases in home births from 2019 to 2020 were seen for each of the three largest race and Hispanic-origin groups overall and generally for each month from March through December, although peak months differed somewhat by group. The percentage of home births increased for nearly all states and D.C. from 2019 to 2020, though not all increases were significant. In contrast, between 2018 and 2019, before the pandemic, the percentage of home births showed little change.
References
-
MacDorman MF, Mathews TJ, Declercq E. Home births in the United States, 1990-2009. NCHS Data Brief, no 84. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. 2012. Available from: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/databriefs/db84.pdf.
-
MacDorman MF, Declercq E. Trends and state variations in out- of-hospital births in the United States, 2004-2017. Birth. 46(2): 279-88. 2019.
-
CDC. CDC WONDER: Natality information, live births. Available
from: https://wonder.cdc.gov/Natality.html.
-
Taylor DB. A timeline of the coronavirus pandemic. The New York Times. Mar 17 2021. Available from: https://www.nytimes.com/ article/coronavirus-timeline.html.
-
A timeline of COVID-19 developments in 2020. Am J Manag Care. 2021. Available from: https://www.ajmc.com/view/a-timeline-of- covid19-developments-in-2020.
|
National Vital Statistics Reports, Vol. 70, No. 15, December 9, 2021
|
5
-
De Freytas-Tamura K. Pregnant and scared of 'covid hospitals,' they're giving birth at home. The New York Times. Apr 21 2020. Available from: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/21/nyregion/ coronavirus-home-births.html.
-
Kusisto L, West MG. New York Hospital Systems ban partners from delivery room. The Wall Street Journal. Mar 24 2020. Available from: https://www.wsj.com/articles/new-york-hospital- system-bans-partners-from-delivery-room-11585004655.
-
Hubbard K. Pandemic propels interest in out-of-hospital births. U.S. News and World Report. Mar 4 2021. Available from: https:// www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-03-04/ pandemic-propels-interest-in-home-out-of-hospital-births.
-
Rogers K. What you need to have a safe home birth. CNN. Apr 20 2020. Available from: https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/20/health/ home-birth-guidelines-coronavirus-wellness/index.html.
-
Ayres-BrownA. Illinois midwives face surge of interest in home birth during coronavirus pandemic. Chicago Tribune. Apr 22 2020. Available from: https://www.chicagotribune.com/coronavirus/ ct-coronavirus-midwives-pregnancy-home-birth-20200422- bi3wxbdgufgdhjlhv6bj2rgk6i-story.html.
-
Scheier R. Black women turn to midwives to avoid COVID and 'feel cared for.' California Healthline. Sept 16 2020. Available from: https://californiahealthline.org/news/black-women-turn-to- midwives-to-avoid-covid-and-feel-cared-for/.
-
Facility Worksheet for the Live Birth Certificate. Available from: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/dvs/facility-worksheet-2016-508.pdf.
-
National Center for Health Statistics. User guide to the 2019 natality public use file. 2021. Available from: https://ftp.cdc. gov/pub/Health_Statistics/NCHS/Dataset_Documentation/DVS/ natality/UserGuide2019-508.pdf.
-
National Center for Health Statistics. Guide to completing the facility worksheets for the certificate of live birth and report of fetal death (2003 revision). 2019 update. Available from: https://www. cdc.gov/nchs/data/dvs/GuidetoCompleteFacilityWks.pdf.
-
Office of Management and Budget. Revisions to the standards for the classification of federal data on race and ethnicity. Fed Regist 62(210):58781-90. 1997.
-
National Center for Health Statistics. User guide to the 2010 natality public use file. Hyattsville, MD. 2012. Available from: https://ftp. cdc.gov/pub/Health_Statistics/NCHS/Dataset_Documentation/ DVS/natality/UserGuide2010.pdf.
-
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Trends in number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the US reported to CDC, by state/territory. Available from: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#trends_dailytrendscases.
List of Detailed Tables
1. Home births, by month and race and Hispanic origin of mother: United States, 2018-2020, and percentage change
|
in home births for 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 . . . . . . . . . .
|
6
2. Home births, by state of residence: United States and each
|
state, 2018-2020, and percentage change in home births
|
|
for 2018-2019 and 2019-2020. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
8
