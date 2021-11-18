Changes in the Organisation of SFL's Asset Management and Investment Department

Regulatory News:

SFL (Paris:FLY) announces the appointment of Alexia Abtan as Investments and Innovation Director, and the promotion of Marie-Laure Vignon and Thibault Demonchaux, both to the position of Asset Management and Client Management Deputy Director.

Alexia Abtan, 37, holds a master's degree in real estate management from the University of Paris-Dauphine. She began her career at SFL as an asset manager before setting up the marketing department and then being promoted to deputy director of the asset management and client management team. Dimitri Boulte, SFL's Managing Director, said, “Alexia will be responsible for sourcing assets in line with our strategy, coordinating the acquisition and disposal processes, and identifying new opportunities – across business sectors and asset classes – to improve the overall performance of SFL's portfolio.”

Aude Grant, Deputy Managing Director of SFL said, "with over 13 years' experience in asset management, Alexia has a proven track record in negotiating complex rental deals and deploying sophisticated service programmes, which she will use to identify the value drivers of each investment opportunity.”

Marie-Laure Vignon, 30, a graduate of ESC Grenoble business school, joined SFL in 2018. She began her career at Groupama Immobilier and later joined Allianz Real Estate's asset management department.

Thibault Demonchaux, 30, a graduate of ESC Toulouse business school, started his career in audit at PwC. He subsequently joined SFL as a portfolio manager and later moved to asset management.

Pierre-Yves Bonnaud, Asset Management and Client Management Director said, "Marie-Laure and Thibault will directly supervise the asset management teams and coordinate SFL’s value creation strategy for the assets under their responsibility, in particular by developing ambitious, cutting-edge spaces and service centres. Their role will also involve supporting our clients in their real estate strategies by anticipating their needs to provide appropriate responses."

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.3 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.) and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France’s oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

