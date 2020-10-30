Changes to tariff regulations for 2021

3. Waste fee for sea-going vessels:

To further support the port reception facilities for sea-going vessels, it is necessary to increase the waste fee. At present, the financial contributions are significantly higher compared to the fees received, which results in a net loss. For this reason, the following prices will apply as from 2021:

Fixed fee for a vessel: ≤ 3,000 BT will increase from 75 to 100 euros

Fixed fee for a vessel: > 3,000 BT will increase from 110 to 150 euros

Variable fee will increase from 0.005 to 0.009 euros/BT

Maximum fee will increase from 480 to 800 euros

Variable contribution for Annex I waste will increase from 25 to 30 euros/m³

The coming year our waste policy will change in alignement with the amendments to the EU Directive on port reception facilities for the delivery of waste from ships. We will keep you updated about the progress.