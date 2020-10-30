Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Changes to tariff regulations for 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 08:05am EDT

3. Waste fee for sea-going vessels:

To further support the port reception facilities for sea-going vessels, it is necessary to increase the waste fee. At present, the financial contributions are significantly higher compared to the fees received, which results in a net loss. For this reason, the following prices will apply as from 2021:

  • Fixed fee for a vessel: ≤ 3,000 BT will increase from 75 to 100 euros
  • Fixed fee for a vessel: > 3,000 BT will increase from 110 to 150 euros
  • Variable fee will increase from 0.005 to 0.009 euros/BT
  • Maximum fee will increase from 480 to 800 euros
  • Variable contribution for Annex I waste will increase from 25 to 30 euros/m³

The coming year our waste policy will change in alignement with the amendments to the EU Directive on port reception facilities for the delivery of waste from ships. We will keep you updated about the progress.

Disclaimer

Antwerp Port Authority published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 12:04:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:22pAMERICAN AXLE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:22pAUBURN NATIONAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:22pHIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:22pLAFARGEHOLCIM : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
12:21pNURAN WIRELESS : IIROC Trade Resumption - NUR
AQ
12:21pWRAP TECHNOLOGIES : Receives New and Repeat BolaWrap® Orders
AQ
12:20pFord eyes first-year sales of 100,000 vehicles with hands-free driving system
RE
12:20pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:20pSHELL B : RBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
12:20pAAREAL BANK : successfully concludes the sale of a minority stake in its subsidiary Aareon to Advent
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : late iPhone launch temporarily wiped $100 billion off its stock value
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : BioNTech CEO expects data from late-stage study soon
4World stocks take fresh dip as COVID infection rate weighs
5ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group