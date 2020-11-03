Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Changes to the Frequency of Government of Canada Treasury Bills auctions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 11:10am EST

The Bank of Canada, acting as fiscal agent of the Government of Canada, and the Department of Finance are announcing a change to the frequency of Treasury Bill auctions to help manage the Government of Canada's current large cash holdings.

As the size of the Treasury Bill program is decreasing, commencing Tuesday November 24, the Bank of Canada will revert to its normal practice of issuing Government of Canada Treasury Bills on a bi-weekly basis. This adjustment will provide larger auction sizes to support the well-functioning of the Treasury Bills' market. There will be no Treasury Bills auctioned on November 17 to accommodate the transition back to a bi-weekly basis. Also, on November 10, a preliminary Call for Tender will be published on the Bank of Canada website announcing the details of the November 24 auction.

For market participants:

Director
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Canada
613-782-7723

Director
Financial Markets Division
Department of Finance Canada
613-369-3898

For media:

Bank of Canada
613-782-8782

Disclaimer

Bank of Canada published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 16:09:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:35aFLITWAYS TECHNOLOGY INC. : Bankruptcy or Receivership, Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:35aNCAB : Invitation to NCAB´s Q3 telephone conference on November 10
PU
11:35a2020-10-30 : Abcourt is pleased to report a gross profit of $1,940,767 and a net profit $358,856 for annual 2020
PU
11:35aUFP TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Q3 2020 Results
PU
11:35aMERCURY : Military & Aerospace Electronics 2020 Innovators Awards
PU
11:35aCapital increase for Helvetica Swiss Opportunity fully subscribed and completed
TE
11:34aOSSDSIGN : announces intention to carry out a directed share issue as part of the financing of the acquisition of Sirakoss
AQ
11:33aMexican manufacturing PMI at 7-month high, but still weak
RE
11:33aOSSDSIGN : acquires Sirakoss, enters USD 4 billion bone graft market
AQ
11:33aOSSDSIGN : - strong sales in third quarter 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MARKETS UNDER TRUMP: Build the Wall (Street)!... and China
2EXCLUSIVE: Tired of Trump, Deutsche Bank games ways to sever ties with the president - sources
3BAYER AG : Bayer takes $10 billion writedown, flags higher Roundup settlement bill
4Ant Group's $37 billion listing suspended as China slams on brakes
5HANG SENG : China's Ant expected to double on debut amid pent-up retail demand - fund managers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group