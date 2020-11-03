Changes to the Frequency of Government of Canada Treasury Bills auctions

The Bank of Canada, acting as fiscal agent of the Government of Canada, and the Department of Finance are announcing a change to the frequency of Treasury Bill auctions to help manage the Government of Canada's current large cash holdings.

As the size of the Treasury Bill program is decreasing, commencing Tuesday November 24, the Bank of Canada will revert to its normal practice of issuing Government of Canada Treasury Bills on a bi-weekly basis. This adjustment will provide larger auction sizes to support the well-functioning of the Treasury Bills' market. There will be no Treasury Bills auctioned on November 17 to accommodate the transition back to a bi-weekly basis. Also, on November 10, a preliminary Call for Tender will be published on the Bank of Canada website announcing the details of the November 24 auction.

For market participants:

Director

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Canada

613-782-7723

Director

Financial Markets Division

Department of Finance Canada

613-369-3898

For media:

Bank of Canada

613-782-8782