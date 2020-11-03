Changes to the Frequency of Government of Canada Treasury Bills auctions

The Bank of Canada, acting as fiscal agent of the Government of Canada, and the Department of Finance are announcing a change to the frequency of Treasury Bill auctions to help manage the Government of Canada's current large cash holdings.
As the size of the Treasury Bill program is decreasing, commencing Tuesday November 24, the Bank of Canada will revert to its normal practice of issuing Government of Canada Treasury Bills on a bi-weekly basis. This adjustment will provide larger auction sizes to support the well-functioning of the Treasury Bills' market. There will be no Treasury Bills auctioned on November 17 to accommodate the transition back to a bi-weekly basis. Also, on November 10, a preliminary Call for Tender will be published on the Bank of Canada website announcing the details of the November 24 auction.
For market participants:
Director
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Canada
613-782-7723
Director
Financial Markets Division
Department of Finance Canada
613-369-3898
For media:
Bank of Canada
613-782-8782
Disclaimer
Bank of Canada published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 16:09:07 UTC