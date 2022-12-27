Advanced search
Chaos at baggage claim as travelers track lost luggage

12/27/2022 | 05:32pm EST
STORY: Diane Ohashi, a traveler who spent Christmas at an airport after her flight to Washington, D.C. was canceled, was overwhelmed to find her missing suitcase that had presents for her brother.

"I came to see my brother and wanted to surprise him. And I got stuck in Dallas, and I spent Christmas by myself, and here I am. And I wasn't expecting to find my luggages, and I literally had nothing. And Southwest didn't want to pay for anything. They didn't want to reimburse me. They didn't want to put me in a hotel. So I dished out extra money to fly with American Airlines. And I finally got here. And I found my bags," Ohashi said.

Bill Gem, from Amarillo, Texas, raised his hands in the air and exclaimed, "yoo, hoo!" after a Southwest Airlines staff member found the last of his four pieces of luggage. "Has anyone given you a hug, saying thank you?" Gem said, hugging the staff member as she wheeled his luggage back to him.

An arctic blast and a massive winter storm swept over much of the United States in the lead-up to the Christmas holiday weekend, forcing Southwest and other airlines to scrap more than 12,000 flights since Friday.

Southwest Airlines on Tuesday led U.S. airline cancellations again as the low-cost carrier struggled with harsh winter weather that grounded planes and left some workers unable to tend to jets, disrupting holiday travel for many.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -1.42% 12.53 Delayed Quote.-29.23%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. -5.96% 33.94 Delayed Quote.-15.76%
