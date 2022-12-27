Chaos at baggage claim as travelers track lost luggage

"I came to see my brother and wanted to surprise him. And I got stuck in Dallas, and I spent Christmas by myself, and here I am. And I wasn't expecting to find my luggages, and I literally had nothing. And Southwest didn't want to pay for anything. They didn't want to reimburse me. They didn't want to put me in a hotel. So I dished out extra money to fly with American Airlines. And I finally got here. And I found my bags," Ohashi said.

Bill Gem, from Amarillo, Texas, raised his hands in the air and exclaimed, "yoo, hoo!" after a Southwest Airlines staff member found the last of his four pieces of luggage. "Has anyone given you a hug, saying thank you?" Gem said, hugging the staff member as she wheeled his luggage back to him.

An arctic blast and a massive winter storm swept over much of the United States in the lead-up to the Christmas holiday weekend, forcing Southwest and other airlines to scrap more than 12,000 flights since Friday.

Southwest Airlines on Tuesday led U.S. airline cancellations again as the low-cost carrier struggled with harsh winter weather that grounded planes and left some workers unable to tend to jets, disrupting holiday travel for many.