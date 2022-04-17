'Chaotic' scene at Pittsburg Airbnb shooting -Police

The investigation revealed as many as 90 rounds were fired in and around a short-term rental property where nearly 200 people had gathered at a large party, police said.

"It was a very chaotic scene," Schubert said. "You had people who were fleeing, just trying to get out of there. You had officers and medics who were trying to attend to victims that they found."

The gunfire prompted some party-goers to jump out of windows, sustaining injuries such as broken bones and lacerations, the authorities said, adding that several more shots were fired outside the home.

The authorities did not release any details about suspects for the incident.