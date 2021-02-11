ChappellRoberts : Names Christine Turner President

Long-term leadership succession plan continues to create positive change

Agency principal Christine Turner has been promoted to president of ChappellRoberts. As president, Turner will lead all facets of agency operations and growth. Colleen Chappell will remain CEO as the agency continues its long-term succession plan.

“Today is a momentous day in our agency history. Christine’s unparalleled experience, commitment and passion will lead the agency into our next phase of growth,” said Chappell. “For more than two decades, she has been instrumental in growing ChappellRoberts into a sought-after branding agency for global, national and regional clients. This is an incredibly exciting time for our agency and our clients.”

Turner has led strategy, branding and new business development while managing several key departments within the agency. Turner has also been a driving force in the agency’s positive impact on clients’ businesses. She is a dedicated community advocate, sharing her professional acumen on the boards of the Tampa Bay Chamber, Tampa Downtown Partnership, USF Alumni Association and the Greater Tampa Swim Association. Turner is past chair of Leadership Tampa Alumni, past board member of the Tampa Bay Business for Culture and Arts, and past president of Public Relations Society of Tampa Bay.

“I’m honored to serve the agency in this new capacity and thrilled to work with our outstanding team to determine how we create and build on our success into this next decade,” said Turner. “Working with our founder, Deanne Roberts, and then Colleen Chappell has given me great insight into strong leaders and growing business through a focus on collaboration and culture. I take all that wisdom with me as I continue to work with the team and Colleen on delivering measurable results for our great clients.”

About ChappellRoberts

ChappellRoberts is a branding and advertising agency that works with brave brands to achieve their business objectives. Celebrating more than 40 years of history, we build and ignite brands from our home base in Tampa’s historic Ybor City. For more information, visit chappellroberts.com.

