Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ChappellRoberts : Names Christine Turner President

02/11/2021 | 09:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Long-term leadership succession plan continues to create positive change

Agency principal Christine Turner has been promoted to president of ChappellRoberts. As president, Turner will lead all facets of agency operations and growth. Colleen Chappell will remain CEO as the agency continues its long-term succession plan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005574/en/

Agency principal Christine Turner has been promoted to president of ChappellRoberts. (Photo: Business Wire)

Agency principal Christine Turner has been promoted to president of ChappellRoberts. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Today is a momentous day in our agency history. Christine’s unparalleled experience, commitment and passion will lead the agency into our next phase of growth,” said Chappell. “For more than two decades, she has been instrumental in growing ChappellRoberts into a sought-after branding agency for global, national and regional clients. This is an incredibly exciting time for our agency and our clients.”

Turner has led strategy, branding and new business development while managing several key departments within the agency. Turner has also been a driving force in the agency’s positive impact on clients’ businesses. She is a dedicated community advocate, sharing her professional acumen on the boards of the Tampa Bay Chamber, Tampa Downtown Partnership, USF Alumni Association and the Greater Tampa Swim Association. Turner is past chair of Leadership Tampa Alumni, past board member of the Tampa Bay Business for Culture and Arts, and past president of Public Relations Society of Tampa Bay.

“I’m honored to serve the agency in this new capacity and thrilled to work with our outstanding team to determine how we create and build on our success into this next decade,” said Turner. “Working with our founder, Deanne Roberts, and then Colleen Chappell has given me great insight into strong leaders and growing business through a focus on collaboration and culture. I take all that wisdom with me as I continue to work with the team and Colleen on delivering measurable results for our great clients.”

Headshot available here: CT Headshot.JPG

About ChappellRoberts

ChappellRoberts is a branding and advertising agency that works with brave brands to achieve their business objectives. Celebrating more than 40 years of history, we build and ignite brands from our home base in Tampa’s historic Ybor City. For more information, visit chappellroberts.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:35aBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : reports Q4 profit up from year ago, raises dividend
AQ
03:35aCYRUSONE : Datacentrepricing (DCP) finds new third-party Data Centre space under development of over 850,000 m2 with investment to total Euro EUR 9 billion from 2021 to 2023
AQ
03:35aPEPSICO : Q4 2020 GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliation
PU
03:35aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : RSA Insurance Group plc
DJ
03:35aMillennial Announces Closing of $ 34,500,000 Bought Deal Public Offering
NE
03:35aMONUMENT RE : Completes Portfolio Transfer and Subsequent Delicencing of Omega Life
BU
03:34aTRIO TECH INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:33aNot perfect, but saves lives, AstraZeneca says as Africa backs COVID-19 shot
RE
03:33aWall Street opens near record highs on stimulus hopes
RE
03:33aNurses at St. Vincent Hospital Cast Overwhelming Yes Vote to Authorize Strike In Fight for Safer Staffing and Safer Patient Care Against Dallas-Based Tenet Healthcare
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs
2Fed's Powell, invoking war effort, calls for national jobs drive
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Appoints New CEO; Swings to 4Q Net Profit
4TESLA, INC. : ANALYSIS: Investors lukewarm on Tesla's $1.5 billion bitcoin splurge
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : Not perfect, but saves lives, AstraZeneca says as Africa backs COVID-19 shot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ