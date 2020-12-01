Log in
Chargebacks911 : and Fi911 Drives APAC Expansion With the Appointment of Regional Director of Business Development

12/01/2020 | 07:35am EST
Jia Min Tan bolsters senior management team as leading dispute technology specialist continues to target ambitious growth in region

A global leader in dispute management and mitigation, Chargebacks911, today announced the appointment of Jia Min Tan to the role of Director of Business Development, APAC, as part of its ongoing expansion in the region.

Singapore-based Jia Min’s appointment will help to facilitate the rapid growth, as well as being a strategic move aimed at overcoming any language barriers with partners to ensure a truly seamless end-to-end service.

Commenting on her new role, Jia Min said: “APAC is a fast-growing market with great potential for growth. We’re seeing a mass adoption of credit cards and digital payments in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which naturally means we’re witnessing a spike in the reports of fraud.

“Despite the demand for dispute management specialists in the region, there has been a distinct lack of support and solutions available on the market, which presents an ideal opportunity for Chargebacks911. There has never been a better time for us to focus our attention on this under-serviced region.”

Jia Min brings a wealth of experience to the role, having worked across the dispute technology, fraud prevention and risk management industries, and a background in the increasing pre-transaction risks such as advertising fraud and loyalty membership fraud.

Her knowledge in eCommerce operations, challenges and trends, as well as strong networking abilities, will further bolster Chargebacks911’s already impressive APAC outfit. Her multi-lingual skill set will prove invaluable when bolstering Chargebacks911’s offering in the market.

Benjamin Bridwell, Chief of Staff at Chargebacks911 and Fi911, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Jia Min to our APAC team, leading business development in such a crucial region for Chargebacks911 and Fi911. Not only does Jia Min understand the multifaceted challenges of this sector, but the opportunities it provides.

“We anticipate strong growth throughout 2021 and her wealth of experience and on-the-ground knowledge couldn’t be better placed to serve our current needs, and more importantly, those of businesses and our partners.”

To find out more about how Chargebacks911 and Fi911 help merchants and financial institutions both mitigate and manage chargebacks, visit chargebacks911.com and fi911.com.


© Business Wire 2020
