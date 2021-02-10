Log in
Charger Investment Partners : Welcomes Avis Duncan as Operating Partner and Operating Executive Network Member

02/10/2021 | 12:06pm EST
Charger Investment Partners, a private equity firm that invests in mid-sized companies, is pleased to announce today that Avis Duncan has joined the firm as an Operating Partner and a member of its Operating Executive Network. As an Operating Partner, Mr. Duncan will have a hands-on role in supporting Charger’s on-the-ground resources to direct the value creation strategies of Charger’s portfolio companies. As member of the Operating Executive Network, Mr. Duncan will assist in guiding the firm’s overall portfolio value creation strategy, including diligence and sourcing of new opportunities.

In his role, Mr. Duncan will spearhead operational optimization and productivity improvements with Charger’s portfolio companies. His extensive experience in lean manufacturing, work transfer, implementations of SIOP, new product introduction, and supplier development programs will help our management teams drive superior performance across our entire portfolio. He will also provide hands on mentoring and support in the integration of portfolio company acquisitions.

“We have known and respected Avis for nearly a decade and are thrilled that he is joining Charger as an Operating Partner,” commented Aaron Perlmutter, one of Charger’s Founding Partners. “Avis brings a wealth of expertise in maximizing operational performance, but equally as important, in developing high performing teams and cultures. This experience will be invaluable to our portfolio companies and our investment partners.”

Prior to joining Charger, Mr. Duncan served in numerous key operating executive roles for privately held manufacturing companies where he led their supply chain and operational excellence efforts. Mr. Duncan also played a pivotal role in the due diligence of key acquisitions and directed work transfer efforts. Mr. Duncan has significant experience across a broad array of industries (including aerospace, mass transit, A/V security, plastics, telecommunications, and contract manufacturing) and managing operations in key functional areas such as operations, supply chain management, engineering, project management, and lean manufacturing. Mr. Duncan possesses strong leadership skills and has an excellent track record of recruiting and building teams to support accelerated growth.

About Charger Investment Partners

Based in Hermosa Beach, California, Charger Investment Partners is a private equity firm that invests in dynamic small and mid-sized companies primarily in the industrial, services, and consumer industries that can benefit from Charger’s partnership and value enhancement expertise. The firm’s principals have decades of experience successfully building market-leading companies utilizing an operationally focused, flexible capital approach that encompasses a variety of transaction types including ownership transitions, corporate carve-outs, and recapitalizations. For more information, please refer to the Charger website at www.chargerinv.com.


© Business Wire 2021
