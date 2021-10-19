The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) has laid three charges against Husky Oil Operations Limited for alleged offences related to a spill of petroleum in the White Rose Field in the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Area (Offshore Area), on or about November 16, 2018.
Two of the three charges relate to contraventions of the Newfoundland Offshore Petroleum Drilling and Production Regulations whereby C-NLOPB Conservation Officers allege that Husky Oil Operations Limited:
-
did not ensure that work or activity, that was likely to cause pollution, ceased without delay; and
-
having ceased work or activity that was likely to cause pollution, resumed work without ensuring it could do so safely and without pollution.
The third charge relates to a violation of the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act, namely, no person shall cause or permit a spill on or from any portion of the Offshore Area.
All three contraventions constitute offences pursuant to paragraph 194(1)(a) of the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act.
The first appearance is scheduled for November 23, 2021 at Provincial Court in St. John's, NL.
As this matter is now before the courts, the C-NLOPB will not be commenting further at this time.
Lesley Rideout
Communications Lead
(709) 725-2900
lrideout@cnlopb.ca
Any reference in the News Release Archive to C-NLOPB e-mail addresses may have changed or been updated. All current e-mail correspondence with the Board contain @cnlopb.ca notwithstanding the address in the respective news release.
News Releases 2021
|
Date
|
Update
|
2021, Oct 19
|
Charges laid against Husky Oil Operations Limited in relation to the November 2018 Spill in the White Rose Field
|
2021, Oct 5
|
C-NLOPB Launches New Data and Information Hub and Announces Updated Policy on Disclosure of Digital Data and Information
|
2021, Sep 29
|
C-NLOPB Announces Planned Closing Date for Labrador South Call for Bids
|
2021, Sep 28
|
C-NLOPB Announces 2021 Call for Nominations (Parcels) in Three Land Tenure Regions
|
2021, Aug 2
|
C-NLOPB Seeks Input from Newfoundland and Labrador Indigenous Groups, the Public and Stakeholders on draft Labrador Shelf Offshore Area Strategic Environmental Assessment Update and Invites Participants to Virtual Information Sessions
|
2021, Jun 30
|
C-NLOPB Announces Update to South Eastern Newfoundland Call for Bids Timing
|
2021, May 6
|
C-NLOPB Issues Administrative Monetary Penalties to Suncor Energy and Transocean Canada in Response to 2018 Unauthorized Discharge
|
2021, Apr 8
|
C-NLOPB Confirms 2021 Call for Bids in Labrador South Region and Announces Updates to Scheduled Land Tenure Timing
|
2021, Feb 15
|
C-NLOPB Response to COVID-19 - February 15, 2021
|
2021, Jan 12
|
Media Advisory for C-NLOPB Spill Forum
|
2021, Jan 7
|
Update to Petroleum Reserves and Resources arising from the Harpoon Discovery
Disclaimer
C-NLOPB - Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 16:10:01 UTC.