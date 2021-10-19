Charges laid against Husky Oil Operations Limited in relation to the November 2018 Spill in the White Rose Field

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) has laid three charges against Husky Oil Operations Limited for alleged offences related to a spill of petroleum in the White Rose Field in the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Area (Offshore Area), on or about November 16, 2018.

Two of the three charges relate to contraventions of the Newfoundland Offshore Petroleum Drilling and Production Regulations whereby C-NLOPB Conservation Officers allege that Husky Oil Operations Limited:

did not ensure that work or activity, that was likely to cause pollution, ceased without delay; and

having ceased work or activity that was likely to cause pollution, resumed work without ensuring it could do so safely and without pollution.

The third charge relates to a violation of the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act, namely, no person shall cause or permit a spill on or from any portion of the Offshore Area.

All three contraventions constitute offences pursuant to paragraph 194(1)(a) of the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act.

The first appearance is scheduled for November 23, 2021 at Provincial Court in St. John's, NL.

As this matter is now before the courts, the C-NLOPB will not be commenting further at this time.

Lesley Rideout

Communications Lead

(709) 725-2900

lrideout@cnlopb.ca

Any reference in the News Release Archive to C-NLOPB e-mail addresses may have changed or been updated. All current e-mail correspondence with the Board contain @cnlopb.ca notwithstanding the address in the respective news release.