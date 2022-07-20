Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Economy & Forex 


Charity Commission: no action needed over Prince Charles cash donation

07/20/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Charles meets members of the Cumbrian farming community, in Cumbria

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Charity Commission said on Wednesday it had decided against carrying out any further investigation into a large sum of cash given to Prince Charles which he then handed over to one of his charities.

Last month the Sunday Times reported the heir to the British throne had been personally given 3 million euros ($3.05 million) in cash by ex-Qatari prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani between 2011 and 2015, some of it in shopping bags.

Charles' office said the money was handed over to one of his charities which carried out appropriate governance and gave assurances that all the correct processes were followed. Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, however, said it had written to regulator the Charity Commission to demand an investigation.

"We have assessed the information provided by the charity and have determined there is no further regulatory role for the Commission," a Charity Commission spokesperson said.

The Sunday Times said there was no suggestion that the payments were illegal, but a senior royal source has since said Prince Charles would not now accept large sums of cash handed over to him for his charities.

($1 = 0.9829 euro)

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS