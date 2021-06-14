Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Charles Haley, NFL Hall of Famer and First Player to Win Five Super Bowls, to Appear on Next Steps Forward With Chris Meek on June 15

06/14/2021 | 04:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STAMFORD, Conn., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charles Haley, a member of the National Football League Hall of Fame Class of 2015 and the first player in league history to win five Super Bowls, will appear on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network national podcast Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek on Tuesday, June 15.

“As a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, I always enjoyed watching Charles Haley play for my favorite team in the 1990s and wreak havoc on opposing offenses. Charles proved by any questions that he’s tough and isn’t afraid of hard work, but to me, he’ll always be the NFL equivalent to baseball’s Babe Ruth,” Meek said. “While he’s one of the NFL’s absolute legends, equally impressive to his skills on the field is his honesty about his own struggle with bipolar and his work with former teammate Ronnie Lott within the mental health realm.”

Haley joined the San Francisco 49ers as a linebacker in 1986 as the team’s fourth-round draft pick, playing for the team until 1991 and then again from 1998 to 1999. After his trade to the Cowboys following the 1991 season, he made the transition to defensive end, which he played for the following four seasons with the team. Haley won his first two Super Bowls rings with the 49ers and three more during his four years with the Cowboys.

He was named the National Football Conference’s Defensive Player of the year in 1990 and 1994. He played in five Pro Bowls and was a two-time All-Pro selection, once as a linebacker and again as a defensive end. In 2014, Haley and Dallas Civic Leader Bob Bowie founded Tackle Tomorrow, a nonprofit organization to improve childhood literacy rates for students in underserved communities throughout Dallas, Texas. With dedicated education programming, one-on-one reading coaches, and family support services, Tackle Tomorrow has made a profound impact on the education of over 1500 students since its founding, inspiring and motivating the next generation to become lifelong learners. Since the conclusion of his professional football career, Haley has also become a mental health advocate, spreading awareness about living with bipolar.

“It’s important for people to hear what we often think of as an invincible athlete like Charles Haley speak candidly about mental health. In doing so, he sets an important example for others to feel more empowered about seeking help,” Meek said. “As a leading voice in mental health advocacy, he sets an example not just through his words but, most importantly, through his actions.”

Each week, Next Steps Forward features prominent leaders from the worlds of business, sports, entertainment, medicine, politics, and public policy. Meek, co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit dedicated to connecting military veterans with revolutionary medical technology to help them take the next steps forward into life after service, hosts the informative, uplifting hour on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

CONTACT: CHRISTINA STROBACK 
(319) 936-9300


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:56pRAFAEL  : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results (Form 8-K)
PU
04:56pCRISPR THERAPEUTICS  : Amended and Restated Articles of Association of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (Form 8-K)
PU
04:56pCLARIVATE  : Ordinary Shares Offering (Form 8-K)
PU
04:56pGOOD WORK  : Amendment to Quarterly Report (SEC Filing - 10-Q/A)
PU
04:56pNANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES  : EXCLUSIVE SUPPLY AGREEMENT (Form 8-K)
PU
04:56pDICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:56pAMERANT BANCORP INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:56pFolds of honor builds hq to serve families of fallen and disabled solders
GL
04:56pINSIGHT ENTERPRISES  : to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
BU
04:55pBIOH PROD  : ORGANICELL REGENERATIVE MEDICINE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin tops $40,000 after Musk says Tesla could use it again
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin rises 9.8% to $39,035
3AMC jumps more than 18%, other 'meme stocks' mixed
4Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets
5EURO ZONE AT A TURNING POINT BUT TOO EARLY TO DEBATE END OF ECB HELP: Lagarde

HOT NEWS