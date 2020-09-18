Log in
Charles Taylor : Expands U.S. Engineering and Technical Services Practice with the Acquisition of SBSA, Inc.

09/18/2020 | 02:36pm EDT

Charles Taylor, a provider of services and technology solutions to the global insurance market, announced today that it has acquired SBSA, Inc. (Solutions Before, Solutions After), a full-service engineering and architectural firm. Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, SBSA is licensed throughout the United States.

“The addition of SBSA significantly expands and strengthens Charles Taylor’s engineering capabilities in the U.S.,” said Rob Brown, Group CEO, Charles Taylor. “This acquisition aligns with our Group-wide strategy to grow the range of services we offer and to strengthen our technology and capabilities, so that we can do more for our existing clients and reach a broader client base. SBSA allows us to provide high-quality broad-based engineering and technical support to our clients, from design, testing, and repairs, to forensic investigations and litigation support.”

SBSA delivers a wide range of expertise, including architectural, civil, and structural engineering, construction management, building envelope repair, performance testing, forensic analyses, and litigation support. The firm works primarily with clients in the construction, legal and insurance sectors, specializing in forensic engineering, construction management, new and re-design of properties.

Vince Cole, CEO, CT Adjusting and Technical Services U.S., said, “SBSA engineers are recognized experts and provide us with the expanded engineering support that we believe will enrich our client offering and service.” He further added, “For insurance clients who work with Charles Taylor Adjusting, SBSA will offer the consistency and efficiency of a one-stop shop, with the independence of a separate forensic engineering business.”

SBSA joins the Charles Taylor team of more than 3,000 professionals around the world. SBSA’s clients will have access to Charles Taylor’s full suite of global claims management, technical services, and technology solutions.

“Joining Charles Taylor provides our clients with access to a multitude of additional resources, in addition to decades of technical experience from industry experts whose skills complement our existing capabilities,” said Edward Fronapfel, P.E., Owner of SBSA. “We believe Charles Taylor’s commitment to high quality and growth in the U.S. will greatly benefit our clients and allow us to better serve their needs.”

About Charles Taylor www.charlestaylor.com

Charles Taylor is a global provider of professional services and technology solutions dedicated to enabling the global insurance market to do its business fundamentally better. Dating back to 1884, Charles Taylor now employs over 3,000 staff in more than 120 locations spread across 30 countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

Charles Taylor believes that it holds a distinctive position in its markets in that it can provide professional services and technology solutions in order to support every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model. Charles Taylor serves a diversified blue-chip international customer base that includes national and international insurance companies, mutuals, captives, MGAs, Lloyd's syndicates and reinsurers, along with brokers, distributors and corporate insureds.


© Business Wire 2020
