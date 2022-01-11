Log in
Charles Taylor Strengthens Counter-fraud Capabilities with Acquisition of Contego Investigative Services, LLC

01/11/2022 | 08:08am EST
Charles Taylor, a leading provider of claims and technology solutions to the global insurance market, announced today that it has acquired Contego Investigative Services (“Contego”), a nationally licensed counter-fraud and investigation firm providing services to top payors across the United States.

Based in Orlando, Florida, Contego provides a full suite of customized counter-fraud and special investigation services, including surveillance, social media investigations, background checks, medical facility canvasses, scene investigations, and recorded statements. Contego’s services are supported by a robust technology platform.

“Contego is another critical addition to the Charles Taylor portfolio of solutions that improves claims outcomes by mitigating costs – in this case, fraud,” stated Christopher Schaffer, Chief Executive Officer for Charles Taylor TPA. “Their excellent reputation, strict governance procedures, high professional standards, and trusted client relationships give us the ability to offer the uppermost level of counter-fraud capabilities, delivered with the high quality of service our clients have come to know from Charles Taylor.”

Amid persistent and rising costs stemming from insurance fraud, there has been an increased demand for innovative and reliable counter-fraud solutions in the marketplace, and the acquisition of Contego’s industry-leading investigative services provides Charles Taylor with additional tools for clients to combat fraud across all lines of business.

“Joining Charles Taylor is a win-win,” said Jason Linn, President at Contego Investigative Services. “With access to the global resources Charles Taylor provides, it will allow Contego to expand our infrastructure and leverage our scale across the U.S. to serve existing and future clients. We’re extremely excited to bring high-quality investigative services to Charles Taylor.”

Bolstering counter-fraud capabilities is a core component of Charles Taylor’s continued focus on growing our full-service, end-to-end claims solutions business in the U.S., spanning TPA, Adjusting and Technical Services. Our innovative counter-fraud tools have met strong market demand and quickly garnered industry recognition.

About Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor is an independent, global provider of claims solutions, insurance management services and technology platforms for all property & casualty markets, including commercial property, workers’ compensation, and auto/liability. We offer complex loss adjusting, technical services, third-party administration and managed care programs with specialization in catastrophic, aviation, energy and marine claims. With over 100 years of expertise at our core, we offer a comprehensive suite of solutions across all lines of business to help our clients manage risk.

Charles Taylor employs more than 3,100 staff across our expansive global network in more than 30 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. The company delivers risk management solutions to a diversified customer base that includes regional, national and international insurance companies, self-insured employers, mutuals, captives, brokers, Lloyd's syndicates and reinsurers. Our clients benefit from customized solutions, technical expertise and the global reach of our award-winning solutions.


