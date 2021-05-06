Charles Taylor : Welcomes Alison Black as Chief People Officer

Brings 21 years of human resources leadership experience to firm

Charles Taylor, the leading provider of insurance services, claims and technology solutions to the global insurance market, has today announced that Alison Black joins the firm this week as Chief People Officer. Alison joins Charles Taylor from AXA where she served in a range of HR leadership roles, including as Global HR Director for AXA Corporate Solutions. At Charles Taylor, Alison is responsible for leading the HR function and for driving the recruitment, development, retention, succession and reward of talent across the Group. Alison will join the Charles Taylor Executive Committee and will report to the Chief Operating Officer, Richard Yerbury.

“I’m delighted to join the Charles Taylor team and to lead the group’s HR function” said Black. “I appreciate the opportunity to build on Charles Taylor’s ongoing commitment to a supportive and collaborative environment for its people, where employees can outperform and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

Richard Yerbury, Charles Taylor Chief Operating Officer said, “We are thrilled to welcome Alison to the Group and to our ExCo team. I look forward to working with Alison to help create the best possible environment for our people to maximise their performance and their development. I am sure that Alison’s experience in integrating teams and businesses will be invaluable to Charles Taylor as we execute our exciting growth strategy.”

Rob Brown, Charles Taylor Group Chief Executive Officer added, “‘Alison brings a wealth of experience in working with business leaders on people-related priorities and on leading the full range of HR functions, from learning & development to operations. With Alison’s expertise, our thinking and processes will evolve to ensure Charles Taylor is an agile and performance-focused business and the employer of choice for top talent in our industry.”

About Alison Black

Black worked at AXA for 16 years in a range of HR leadership roles, including as Global HR Director for the AXA Corporate Solutions, AXA Global P&C, L&S and Health businesses, with responsibility for the full range of HR functions and activity. She held a number of senior HR roles for 5 years prior to joining AXA.

About Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor provides insurance services, claims solutions and technology platforms to all parties across the global insurance market. Its technical expertise, technological tools and breadth of solutions enable its clients to outperform, by addressing complexities and challenges across every stage and aspect of the insurance lifecycle and operating model.

Charles Taylor employs approximately 3,100 staff in more than 120 locations spread across 30 countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. It has earned the trust of a diversified, blue-chip international customer base that includes national and international insurance companies, mutuals, captives, MGAs, Lloyd's syndicates and reinsurers, along with brokers, distributors and corporate insureds.

