Tens of thousands of people had lined the side of the grand boulevard that sweeps down from the palace to watch the royal procession.
(Reporting by Kate Holton)
LONDON (Reuters) - King Charles and Queen Camilla left Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach on Saturday, making their way to Westminster Abbey for the coronation.
