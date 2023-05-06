Charles and Camilla leave Buckingham Palace for Westminster Abbey

LONDON (Reuters) - King Charles and Queen Camilla left Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach on Saturday, making their way to Westminster Abbey for the coronation.

Tens of thousands of people had lined the side of the grand boulevard that sweeps down from the palace to watch the royal procession. (Reporting by Kate Holton)