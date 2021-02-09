Charlotte Kronborg Bennetsen Appointed Chief Financial Officer at Stibo Systems

Charlotte Kronborg Bennetsen has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Stibo Systems, effective February 1. The Danish software company is a global leader with its innovative multidomain master data management solutions. In her new role, Charlotte Kronborg Bennetsen (51) will also be part of the global leadership team of the rapidly growing company. She is joining Stibo Systems with around three decades of experience within Finance.

“We are very happy to welcome a CFO with an impressive track record,” says Stibo Systems’ CEO Jesper Ejlersen. “Charlotte Kronborg Bennetsen is a renowned expert in Finance with a deep understanding of our industry in which she has worked very successfully for many years.”

For the past two years Charlotte Kronborg Bennetsen has been the CFO at DXC Technology, a multinational B2B IT Services organization. Prior to that, she spent 16 years at EG A/S, Scandinavia’s largest IT company group. She also worked for worldwide well-known companies such as Lego and the multinational professional services company Accenture.

“Stibo Systems is very well positioned in the market. The company has exciting growth opportunities that it intends to pursue, and my goal is to contribute to achieving these ambitious growth plans,” says Charlotte Kronborg Bennetsen.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data. We empower them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. This gives them the transparency they require and desire – a single, accurate view of their master data – so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. More at stibosystems.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005001/en/