Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Charlotte Kronborg Bennetsen Appointed Chief Financial Officer at Stibo Systems

02/09/2021 | 05:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Charlotte Kronborg Bennetsen has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Stibo Systems, effective February 1. The Danish software company is a global leader with its innovative multidomain master data management solutions. In her new role, Charlotte Kronborg Bennetsen (51) will also be part of the global leadership team of the rapidly growing company. She is joining Stibo Systems with around three decades of experience within Finance.

“We are very happy to welcome a CFO with an impressive track record,” says Stibo Systems’ CEO Jesper Ejlersen. “Charlotte Kronborg Bennetsen is a renowned expert in Finance with a deep understanding of our industry in which she has worked very successfully for many years.”

For the past two years Charlotte Kronborg Bennetsen has been the CFO at DXC Technology, a multinational B2B IT Services organization. Prior to that, she spent 16 years at EG A/S, Scandinavia’s largest IT company group. She also worked for worldwide well-known companies such as Lego and the multinational professional services company Accenture.

“Stibo Systems is very well positioned in the market. The company has exciting growth opportunities that it intends to pursue, and my goal is to contribute to achieving these ambitious growth plans,” says Charlotte Kronborg Bennetsen.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data. We empower them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. This gives them the transparency they require and desire – a single, accurate view of their master data – so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. More at stibosystems.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02/08UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA : RESMED: knowing about and protecting the marine littoral of the Pyrenees
AQ
02/08BARRY CALLEBAUT : Recognized as a climate change leader for our work with our suppliers
PU
02/08TEAMVIEWER : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
02/08CECONOMY : Barclays keeps a Sell rating
MD
02/08ZALANDO : Warburg Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
02/08AMS : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
02/08QIAGEN NV : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
02/08BEIERSDORF AG : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
02/08CAMI : Cambi is now listed on Euronext Growth Oslo
AQ
02/08PGS ASA : Financing Transaction Becomes Effective
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : A TESLA FOR A BITCOIN: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 billion purchase
2NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : says Gerber products in China are safe, rejects group's post
3Japan's households, firms continue to hoard cash as pandemic pain persists
4KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop shares slump as Reddit rally ebbs
5BETSSON AB : BETSSON : Year-end report and Q4 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ